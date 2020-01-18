JELLICO—Jeremy Wise got the word from assistant coach Jody Lowe — it was his time to take over the game.
Not that Wise needed a reminder, but he proved Lowe right in the fourth quarter as 10th-ranked Cosby picked up its fourth straight win with a 79-72 decision at Jellico on Friday night.
After breaking a 59-59 tie with his third 3-pointer of the game, Wise twice answered Jellico baskets by banking in short jumpers at the other end. The senior’s contributions didn’t stop there either, as he grabbed a key offensive rebound and face-guarded on defense after a Cosby turnover, altering Jellico’s shot just enough to help the Eagles (15-5, 6-0 District 2-A) get the ball back. Wise went 4-of-4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, 7-of-8 overall, and made it a 79-70 game with 19 seconds to play.
Wise’s game-high 31 points were a clear indicator, the sprained ankle he suffered during football season wouldn’t affect his senior year of basketball.
“Sometimes it does hurt a little bit after games, but it feels good to finally be free and jump and cut like I need to,” Wise said. “I think just the pace of the game (in the fourth quarter) started to hype me up a little bit. Everybody in the district wants a piece of us. We’ve got that target on our back. It shows our IQ level down the stretch and it shows how hard we’re willing the play when it matters.”
Wise closed the first quarter with a second-chance layup to cut Jellico’s early lead to 24-21. And with 1 second on the first-half clock, Wise drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and sank all three free throws to tie the halftime score 39-39.
Braden Shaffer added to Cosby’s fourth-quarter charge, burying his fourth and final 3-pointer of the game with 2:30 on the clock for a 73-67 Eagles lead. Shaffer sank two foul shots with 30 second left for a 77-69 lead to cap his 20-point effort.
“It’s hard to say what he does best for us. Obviously he can shoot the ball well, but I think IQ-wise, I think he’s got the highest IQ on the team,” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. “I think there’s a lot to be said about that. It really goes a long way. He does a whole lot for this team.”
Trey Johnson also hit double figures with 13 points, knocking down a 3-pointer in the second quarter before twice answering Jellico layups with drives to the basket early in the fourth. Johnson finished his scoring night with 1:05 remaining, stealing the ball and finishing the layup for a 75-67 Cosby advantage and capping a 7-0 run.
But Cosby’s tallest task of the night came on defense against Jellico’s star freshman point guard Hayden Llewellyn. One night removed from his 55-point outing against Tennessee School for the Deaf, Llewellyn dropped 23 on the Eagles with 8 of his 9 field goals coming from inside the 3-point line. Llewellyn had accumulated 11 points at halftime and 14 prior to the fourth quarter, in which he scored four times from the paint.
“As a freshman, he’s going to keep progressing as he goes, so we just tried to deny him and keep the ball out of his hands the best we could,” Wise said.
Riley Galler and Hunter Workman each scored from the field once in the first and third quarters, and Blake Coggins knocked down a 3-pointer in the third quarter after Chad Styles had done so in the second.
The Blue Devils (5-11, 3-2) placed five players in double figures as Bobby Zecchini rifled in 15 including his third-quarter triple, but he didn’t score again after the third and fouled out in the fourth.
Bryan Leffew hit from 3-point range three times in the first quarter and finished with 11 points, while Steven Baird and Jordan King both had 10. Baird had two 3-pointers in the first quarter, and King pulled Jellico within 56-55 with his and-one before the Eagles took a 57-55 lead to the fourth quarter.
Cosby’s victory was its 12th straight against the Blue Devils and also snapped Jellico’s three-game winning streak, all three victories coming against district opponents.
“They’ve played us closer every single time this year, so hats off to Jellico,” Brooks said. “My coaching staff just continues to do a really good job, putting stuff in my ear during games and we have a really good relationship. Shoutout to them.”
Cosby wraps up its six-game road trip on Monday night with a trip to Unaka, with opening tip set for 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.