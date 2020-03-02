JOHNSON CITY—Patrick Good gave his senior teammates and the 6,177 Buccaneer faithful a sendoff to remember on Saturday evening inside Freedom Hall.
Good knocked down five threes in the final four-and-a-half minutes – including the game winner with 7.5 seconds remaining – to rally ETSU men’s basketball from a 10-point deficit, as the Bucs defeated Western Carolina, 68-67, to clinch the outright Southern Conference regular season championship.
Good scored 24 of his game-high 26 points in final 7-minutes, 55-seconds – including 17 in the late surge down the stretch to complete the comeback win in the regular season finale. The Johnson City native scored 24 of the final 30 points for the Bucs, as Joe Hugley made a lay-up at the 7-minute mark, Tray Boyd III provided a tip-in with just under four minutes to play and Bo Hodges put the Bucs ahead 65-64 following a jumper in the paint with 27 ticks remaining.
Just as Hodges gave ETSU its first lead since 24-23 late in the first half, Travion McCray nailed a three from the left wing to put Western Carolina back on top with 12 seconds on the clock. Fortunately, Good – who set ETSU’s single-season three-point record with 11 threes last year at Western Carolina – had one more left in the chamber.
The hometown kid got the pass from senior Isaiah Tisdale and knocked down the winning tray from the left wing. The Catamounts had one last chance for the win, but for third time this season, Tisdale – a SoCon Defensive Player of the Year candidate – blocked McCray’s three-point attempt and Good came away with the rebound. After Good did a victory lap with the ball secured in his left arm, he was tackled by his teammates at the free throw line and the dogpile celebration began before the Bucs cut down the nets inside Freedom Hall.
ETSU capped off the regular season on a nine-game win streak en route to improving to 27-4 overall, 16-2 in SoCon play, both of which are program records. The 27 wins are the most regular season victories and the 16 conference wins tied a program mark. The Bucs, who have now won 27 of the last 28 over the Catamounts, head into next week’s conference tournament as the No. 1 seed. ETSU will face the winner of Friday’s opening round matchup featuring No. 8 Samford/No. 9 VMI Saturday at noon inside Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville.
