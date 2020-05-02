Cocke County High School alum and Milligan College sophomore Alayna Perryman wrapped up an exceptional 2019-20 campaign both on and off the course earlier this month.
Perryman, who helped lead the CCHS golf program to a state tournament bid before graduating and heading off to Milligan, was named to the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s All-Academic team earlier this month.
To earn such an honor, a student-athlete must carry a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.25 and be a sophomore, junior, senior or graduate student. Perryman was one of just eight Buffs to earn the accolade for this season.
The Milligan College women’s golf team put together another successful season, despite the spring season being cut short. The Buffs finished the season ranked No. 24 nationally in the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches Top 25 Poll. This marked the sixth time in the 10-year history of the women’s golf program that they have been ranked in the final top 25 poll.
The ladies were also ranked No. 1 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference by Golfstat and ranked No. 20 nationally in team scoring average. Milligan had a top five or better finish in every tournament played this year, including a first-place finish at the East Tennessee Collegiate and runner-up finishes at the Mars Hill Invitational and AAC Fall Preview Championship at Chateau Elan.
Perryman was one of two individual’s on the women’s golf team to finish in the top 100 nationally in scoring average. This season she averaged a score of 78.5, good enough to slot her 78th in the country.
