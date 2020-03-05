MARYVILLE, Tenn.—Smoky Mountain Speedway is set for the 2020 season opener when the World of Outlaws Morton Building Late Model Series return on Saturday March 7 for the 7th annual Tennessee Tip-Off. The $12,000 to win race is expected to draw many of the biggest names in the sport.
Defending series champion Brandon Sheppard leads a brigade of Outlaws drivers to the 4/10-mile speedway. Chris Madden, Scott Bloomquist, Ricky Weiss, Darrell Lanigan, Cade Dillard, Dennis Erb Jr., Brent Larson, Chase Junghans, Boom Briggs, Blake Spencer, Ashton Winger, Kody Evans, and Matt Cosner are other series regulars anticipated for the Tennessee Tip-Off.
Other drivers expected are defending race winner Jimmy Owens, Dale McDowell, Josh Richards, Mike Marlar, Bobby Pierce, Hudson O’Neal, Brandon Overton, Shanon Buckingham, Vic Hill, Donald McIntosh, Robby Moses, Dakotah Knuckles, Tommy Kerr, Ryan King, Cory Hedgecock, David Crabtree, and Kyle Strickler.
Also racing on March 7 will be the limited late models for $1,500 to win and sportsman late models for $1,200 to win. This will be the first points race of the season for both divisions.
All gates will open at noon. The drivers meeting is set for 6 p.m. Hot laps, time trials, and racing action will begin at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.