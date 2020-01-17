NEWPORT—The stage is officially set for what’s sure to be another exciting week of postseason basketball in Cocke County.
Earlier this week each of the county schools met for their annual postseason meeting to map out the brackets for next week’s Cocke County Elementary Basketball Tournament. With tiebreakers needing to be sorted out, all seeds were officially determined at this week’s meeting.
This year’s tournament starts on Monday, January 27, with all events being held at Cocke County High School.
On the girls’ end, the Bridgeport Lady Rockets locked up the top seed with a win in their regular season finale. Parrottsville locked up the second seed, and Grassy Fork benefited from the tiebreaker to secure the third seed over Cosby. The Lady Eagles hold the fourth seed.
Del Rio is the fifth seed in the tournament, and will play Cosby on the opening night of the tournament at 7:30 p.m. Sixth-seed Centerview will face No. 3 Grassy Fork on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6:15 p.m. Edgemont holds the seventh spot, and will face second-seeded Parrottsville on Thursday, Jan. 30, for a 5 p.m. tip.
Playing in the first-round game are eighth seed Northwest and ninth seed Smoky Mountain. They’ll tip off on the opening night of the tournament at 5 p.m., with Bridgeport awaiting the winner on Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
For the boys, the top spot had to be settled by a tiebreaker at the this week’s meeting. Parrottsville emerged as the No. 1 seed, while Grassy Fork will enter as the second seed in this year’s tourney.
Edgemont holds the third seed, while Northwest locked in the fourth spot over fifth-seeded Cosby. The Eagles and Patriots will face off in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Jan. 28, for a 5 p.m. tip.
Sixth-seeded Bridgeport will meet Edgemont to open the tournament on Jan. 28 for a 7:30 p.m. start. No. 7 Centerview will face-off against Grassy Fork on Thursday, Jan. 30, to open the tournament with a 6:15 p.m. tip. Del Rio holds the eighth seed, and will meet ninth seed Smoky Mountain on the opening night of the tournament for a 6:15 p.m. start with Parrottsville awaiting the winner on Jan. 30.
For complete postseason coverage and results from the Cocke County Elementary Basketball Tournament, be sure to check-in with us regularly at newportplaintalk.com.
