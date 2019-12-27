GREENEVILLE—Back on the big stage of the Ladies Classic, the Cocke County Lady Red played right with the storied Oak Ridge High School program for three quarters.
However, the unraveling of a five-minute span in the second period was their undoing on Thursday afternoon.
Cocke County was outscored 17-6 in the quarter in falling to Oak Ridge 64-48 in the opening game of the 2019 Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic.
“It was really hard for us to stay positive and keep our composure at that point because we are so young,” Lady Red coach Jeremy Byrd said. “But we’ve got to figure out how to do it and have a short memory.”
Oak Ridge turned a 17-16 lead with five minutes before halftime into a 31-20 advantage when the buzzer sounded.
Cocke County (7-7) turned the ball over nine times in the game-changing run by the Wildcats (10-2).
“We played flat footed for a lot of the game and allowed them to penetrate the middle of our zone defense,” Byrd said. “I really thought we had a shot to win the game.
“The 25 turnovers hurt us, but they had 22, so it balanced itself out.”
Oak Ridge had 28 points off of turnovers, compared to 21 for Cocke County.
The second quarter scoring surge helped Oak Ridge, the defending tournament champions, remain unbeaten against Tennessee foes. Oak Ridge’s only two losses came earlier in the month in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Other than the second quarter, Oak Ridge outscored a Lady Red team which starts four sophomores by just five in the game’s remaining 24 minutes.
Byrd attributed Oak Ridge’s success the remainder of the way to penetration and crashing the offensive boards. The Lady Wildcats outscored Cocke County by a 14-3 margin in second chance points.
Lady Red sophomore Camryn Halcomb led the way for her team with 20 points in the game, coming off of a 16-point outing in a Dec. 20 win over Cosby.
“She attacked the basket and played really aggressive,” Byrd said. “I’m really proud of her. She’s mentally tough and keeps playing aggressive.”
Halcomb was key in helping Cocke County early on, as they played even to a 14-14 score after a period. She scored nine of her team’s 14 points, including draining one of two 3-pointers for Cocke County.
Sydney Clevenger and Heavan Baxter each scored seven points apiece for the next highest scoring totals for Cocke County.
Despite playing evenly through the third quarter, Cocke County still trailed by 11 entering the final period. Oak Ridge built up a 19-point lead at one point, but the Lady Red trimmed the lead to single digits at one point in the fourth quarter.
Oak Ridge was powered by Khamari Mitchell-Steen with 18 points, while Bri Dunbar scored 17. Dunbar knocked down five 3-pointers in the victory for the Wildcats.
“Oak Ridge is top notch in East Tennessee,” Byrd said. “They’re a good team. They’re long and athletic. They push the tempo and work the ball and take good shots. It’s a good game for us to learn from if we allow ourselves to learn.”
Thursday’s game marked the first foray into the Ladies Classic field since 2014-15 for Cocke County. Although the game was in the play-in round of the expanded tournament, which jumped from 16 to 20 teams for the first time in its 31 history this year, Byrd said he loves for his team to get on the stage of one of the nation’s most respected girls’ basketball tournaments.
“We absolutely love coming here,” he said. “We’ve been out of it since 2014, so we were happy to come back and get the invitation. It was really good for us to come over here and play good competition. Playing good competition allows us to get better.”
Cocke County was scheduled to be back in action at the Ladies Classic on Friday evening against West Greene, in a game completed after press time. The Lady Red with a win over West Greene play in a consolation game at 12 p.m. on Dec. 31.
