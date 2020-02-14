COSBY—There aren’t many sure things in the world of sports, but the Cosby High Lady Eagles being the top team in the district by the end of the regular season is about as close as it gets.
For the third-straight season under head coach Cody Lowe, the Lady Eagles are District 2-A regular season champions, and will enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed in next week’s league tournament after picking up a 55-21 victory over Hancock County on Thursday night.
“We want to go into each game with something to play for, and in our league that’s never a challenge,” Lowe said. “Even on night’s like tonight. We’ve talked lately about how we are in a spot where we haven’t lost in the district in three years, and we want to keep that streak going.”
Regular season district titles aren’t the goal for Cosby (17-11, 9-0 District 2-A). The program views them almost as similar as Bill Belichick views the AFC Championship trophy. However, what comes with it is never taken lightly.
As the top team in the league, the Lady Eagles also carry the No. 1 seed and perceived easiest route to the District 2-A Tournament championship game — an event the program has made and won each of the last two seasons.
“We talk a lot about achieving small goals to help us reach our big goals,” Lowe said. “Locking up the top seed isn’t something we take lightly. All we want moving forward is to keep coming out with the same energy and effort we’ve had lately, and let that help carry us through the postseason.”
Gracie Myers paced Cosby in Thursday’s victory over Hancock County (6-18, 4-5 District 2-A). She had a game-high 13 points, and was joined in double figures by Leia Groat with 10.
Both teams swapped baskets to open the game, but seven unanswered points by the Lady Eagles extended their lead to a 9-2 advantage to start. That lead grew to 11 late in the first, as Cosby led 17-6 going into the final minute of the frame.
The Lady Eagles would further extend their lead before the end of the frame, as they carried a 20-6 lead into the second.
Cosby picked up where it left off on Tuesday with its shooting from behind the arc. Four makes from long range allowed the Lady Eagles to compile an early 14-point lead.
The second quarter began as a low scoring affair.
Both teams went scoreless for nearly the first two minutes of the second quarter before Hancock County broke that drought with a bucket on the low block. Cosby’s full-court press defense forced the Lady Indians into several turnovers, but the inability to turn them into points on the other end kept its lead at a modest margin.
“I thought we played well defensively. We just had a spurt where we couldn’t get shots to fall,” Lowe said. “That’ll happen sometimes, though, and you can’t control it. We ran our offense well and maintained control, but just couldn’t get those shots to drop.”
Scoring a pair of buckets midway through the frame put the Lady Eagles on the board in the second, and extended their lead to a 16-point, 24-8 advantage. Myers would make it six unanswered with a pair of makes from the line, giving Cosby a 26-8 lead with just under three minutes left in the first half.
Cosby pushed its lead to 20 by the half, taking a 30-10 advantage into the break.
The Lady Eagles shook their scoring woes to start the second half, scoring eight quick points to open the third quarter. Myers and Gracie Johnson buried a pair of 3’s to give Cosby a 38-15 lead with 4:17 left in the third. Their 3-point makes marked Cosby’s fifth and sixth makes form behind the arc for the night.
“It’s important for us and our offense to be able to knock down shots from the perimeter,” Lowe said. “As happy as I am with the way we’re shooting from 3 right now, I’m just as flustered with the way we’re shooting at the free-throw line.
“We’ve got to get better from the line. It nearly cost us against Cocke County, hurt us against Alcoa and tonight it still wasn’t good. We’ve got to get that worked out.
As a team Cosby finished the night with nine makes from deep, but was 6-of-14 from the free-throw line.
The margin grew at the end of the period, as Cosby led 42-17 going into the fourth.
Cosby’s lead grew past 30 in the first four minutes of the fourth, leading 50-19 with time winding down. The margin grew to 34 before the final buzzer, as the Lady Eagles continued their dominance in the district on Thursday.
“You need to be playing your best basketball toward the end of February, and hopefully that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Lowe said. “We’ve had really good attention to detail in practice, and that’s shown. I still want to see us improve on defense. I thought we played well tonight, but we’ve always got room to improve.”
The Lady Eagles wrap up their season on Monday with a trip to Sevier County, and will get prepared for their District 2-A Tournament run late next week. Cosby will play at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 21 at Cosby High School in the district semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.