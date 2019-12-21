NEWPORT—The score of Thursday night’s wrestling match couldn’t discourage Randy West. Facing one of the region’s toughest teams is simply part of building the high caliber wrestling program he desires.
Cocke County has sent over a dozen wrestlers to the state tournament since West started the school’s wrestling program in 2004, so the Fighting Cocks have tasted success.
But when one of Cocke County’s major feeder programs fell out, the lack of experience began to show.
“Without a feeder program, your high school program hurts so right now we’ve got a lot of young kids,” West said.
And young doesn’t necessarily mean less experienced than others on the team, as some of the upperclassmen had been wrestling for just one year themselves.
West has spent the past few years trying to build Cocke County’s middle school program back up, and Monday’s match offered a prime example of the difference a feeder program can make.
Jefferson County won every match against CCHS either by forfeit or by pin, except for one.
Jake King took 2019 state tournament medalist Ryver Shelton through all three of the two-minute periods, coming up short by major decision 16-8 in the 220 weight class.
“That says a whole lot about how Jake’s been able to do this year at that level of competition, really indicative of being able to start young and work through the ranks and learn as you’re younger and then by the time you get to high school, you know all your moves and you’re able to put them together,” West noted. “We knew ahead of time that (Shelton) was going to throw in legs, and so we’d worked for the last week for that and we talked to him about how to catch it.”
And it showed. Once King caught the leg and got his reversal out of it, Shelton didn’t throw in any more legs the rest of the match.
King, a junior, delivered CCHS its lone victory of the evening against Sevier County. King pinned Logan Berm in 39 seconds to finish the night 1-1 on the mat.
“He’s a product of our middle school wrestling program,” West said.
Tasked with keeping the younger generation interested in wrestling for Cocke County someday, West has taken it upon himself to visit the county schools and begin the “recruiting process” so to speak.
With help from middle school football coaches, West seeks to gain the kids’ interest especially with middle school wrestling not commencing until January. And although several younger wrestlers took the mat in an exhibition on Thursday night, West wasn’t trying to see it as a measuring stick but rather as simply an opportunity to gain valuable experience in the wrestling environment.
“I’m in the schools after Christmas talking to the kids trying to get them to come out,” West said. “This is like a preseason situation for us.”
And Cocke County’s wrestling program isn’t limited to boys.
Unlike many teams in the surrounding area, CCHS features a full roster on its girls wrestling team. While programs with complete rosters such as Science Hill and West Greene give the Lady Red a chance to play a full match, Cocke County’s girls don’t always get matches when they travel with the boys wrestling team.
On the girls side, experience isn’t as much of an issue as separating the girls by weight class.
“We’ve got some experienced girls, but a lot of them are in the same weight class and we’re trying to get them separated so they can all be really competitive,” West said while noting that the TSSAA features just an East Region and a West Region for girls wrestling. “Really big region, but they have to do that because a lot of the teams still don’t have girls on their rosters.
We’ve been very fortunate to have girls come out (at CCHS).”
And rest assured, West is aiming even higher for Cocke County’s wrestling program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.