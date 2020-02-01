COSBY—The confidence is only growing for the Cosby High Eagles with another win added to their record.
Another win in District 2-A gave the Eagles another surge of confidence to finish the season with. A strong showing on the defensive end and an efficient offense led Cosby to a 69-40 win over the visiting Washburn Pirates on Friday.
“I liked our composure tonight,” Cosby’s head coach Kurt Brooks said. “I think we did a good job of not letting outside events distract our game tonight. We had homecoming tonight and sometimes that can be a distraction with the guys being escorts for the girls. We came out and executed like we had to, though.”
Cosby (18-7, 8-0 District 2-A) has been on a skid lately that has only improved them as a team. A win against Washburn (5-18, 3-6 District 2-A) added to the Eagles’ fuel.
The Eagles spent six-straight games on the road and returned to The Hill dropping games to Sevier County and Pigeon Forge.
“I can’t make excuses for those losses,” Brooks said. “I think it only made us better playing against a higher class. We gained a lot of confidence while on the road for six games and lost two straight games, but I didn’t see our confidence lower. I saw us ready to improve as a team.”
Brooks’ squad did turn it around, though, with back-to-back district wins at home.
Cosby still has to finish the regular season out so getting that confidence level to 100-percent and being remembered in March is what Brooks has discussed with his team.
“I have to be honest, our confidence level can grow,” Brooks said. “It’s scary because I have seen our confidence high all season, but I know our confidence can grow. I know we can play with a different swagger. We have more in us. I want us to continue to play hard to finish the season, but once the postseason starts we start over. We will be remembered for what we do after the regular season, and that’s what I am explaining to my team.”
Although the Eagles have been on a roll with 20 wins in their reach, Brooks doesn’t want them to be satisfied.
“We can’t be satisfied with just how the regular season went,” Brooks said. “We have to be hungry every game. We have to do well in every aspect of the game, especially the small details that people don’t see. That will help us down the road.”
And Cosby became one win closer to 20 wins on Friday.
The Eagles struggled to begin the night. Washburn’s defense forced three turnovers in their first four possessions. The mistakes were fixed quickly, though. Cosby’s defense began to force Washburn into turnover trouble as the Pirates’ mistakes led to Cosby’s points.
The Eagles managed an 11-0 run for a 10-point advantage after the slow start. However, Washburn cut the deficit in half to close the first quarter.
“We haven’t liked zones all year,” Brooks said. “It did give us some problems, but we turned it around. I think one thing that helped us was adjusting our defense. We started to get the pressure we need to set our tempo in the game.”
Cosby’s 15-10 lead to start the second quarter would expand after a 9-0 run to begin the quarter. Washburn finally scored its first basket of the quarter after four minutes, but the Eagles already built a 27-13 advantage.
Cosby took off on a 12-3 run through the second quarter while getting everyone on the floor involved. Four different players scored during the run, including five points from Shayden O’Dell off the bench.
The offensive rhythm picked up in the second quarter for the Eagles which allowed them to build a 37-19 lead at the half.
Cosby had no plans of slowing down in the second half as a 12-4 run broke out for a 49-25 lead in the first four minutes of the third quarter.
The triples continued to fall for the Eagles on their run as Shaffer, Chad Styles, and Hunter Workman all knocked down a 3-pointer.
A couple minutes later, Johnson’s slam gave Cosby a 30-point advantage. The Eagles entered the fourth with a 63-30 advantage in tow.
A couple of 3’s fell for the Eagles in the fourth quarter to begin a running clock. Brooks substituted in some of his younger core to finish the game as Cosby remained undefeated in District 2-A.
The Eagles will step out of league play once more in their next outing, as they look for the first season sweep in the boys’ rivalry between Cosby and Cocke County. Tuesday’s matchup is slated for an 8 p.m. start at the Eagles’ Nest.
