DANDRIDGE—It wasn’t just the injury bug that hurt Cocke County’s starting lineup.
Missing two of its top scorers, Cocke County struggled from the floor and dropped a 49-24 decision at Jefferson County.
The Lady Red (14-10, 7-4 District 2-AAA), who had won six straight before their current two-game skid, hit just seven field goals in the game. Three of them came in the first period, and CCHS hit just one field goal in the second and third quarters. Paige Niethammer led Cocke County with 7 points.
“I did think we created some opportunities; we didn’t cash in on them,” CCHS coach Jeremy Byrd said. “We shot more free throws than we normally do against this bunch.”
The Lady Red played without the services of guards Sydney Clevenger (injury) and Camryn Halcomb (illness). But Byrd said he expects both to return Monday. Needing to adjust his game plan, Byrd started three of his biggest players and tried to slow the game down.
But the Lady Red struggled against Jefferson County’s pressure. Niethammer’s layup pulled Cocke County as close as it would get at 11-8. She later banked in Cocke County’s only field goal of the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 18-11.
Jefferson County (20-3, 11-0) took advantage of the Lady Red’s second-quarter shooting woes. Alexa Gramann knocked down two 3-pointers, the second answering Niethammer’s basket. Cayla Smith’s triple from the left corner made it 24-12, and Gramann later put back a miss as JCHS led 27-13 at halftime. Gramann, who already had 10 points at halftime, built the lead to 32-13 with her fast-break layup, ending a 14-2 JCHS run.
Gramann, a junior, finished with 14 points on Jefferson County’s senior night. Makayla Alvey celebrated her final home conference game with 13 points. Fellow seniors Madee Denton and Smith totaled 8 and 7 points respectively.
Alvey buried a 3-pointer and closed the third-quarter scoring with her backdoor cut and layup, helping the Lady Patriots take a 39-17 lead to the fourth.
“I was really disappointed in our rebounding,” Byrd said. “We let Alexa in there and get as many rebounds as she wanted. I was really frustrated with that.”
The Lady Red fell behind 6-0 before Hailey Moore’s putback midway through the first quarter, and Heavan Baxter’s layup made it 9-4. Alvey knocked down a 3-pointer 20 seconds after the opening tip. She built the lead to 9-2 when she stole the ball and finished the layup. Madee Denton scored twice in the paint to help the Lady Patriots lead 13-9 after the opening frame.
Nevaeh Ramsey cleaned up a miss despite being fouled in the third quarter and buried a floater in the fourth. Jaylen Cofield and Gracie Gregg combined for eight points from the foul line.
The loss marked Cocke County’s 12th straight to the Lady Patriots and seventh straight defeat in Dandridge. The Lady Red — tied with Sevier County for second place in District 2-AAA — can still clinch the district tournament’s No. 2 seed. CCHS can guarantee the No. 2 spot if it defeats Morristown East and Sevier County loses either of its two remaining district games against Jefferson County and South-Doyle.
Cocke County visits county rival Cosby on Tuesday night, with opening tip set for 6:30 p.m.
