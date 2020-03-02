WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.—The Tusculum University women won five gold medals in two days and finished third overall, while the Pioneer men took sixth place at the South Atlantic Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships, which concluded Sunday at the JDL Fast Track.
Nicole McMillen won her second individual gold medal and third overall gold of the championship by winning the 3000 meters on Sunday, and Hachlaine Petit took gold in the 400 meters. The Tusculum 4x400-meter relay team of Petit, Earthaiza Watkins, Kenisha Stubbs and Ke'Lah McMiller set a SAC Championship record in giving the Pioneers a sweep of the relay events at the meet, after winning the distance medley relay on Saturday. Together, they helped the Pioneer women to third place in the team standings after taking fourth last year and eighth in the first championship meet in 2018.
Tusculum's men finished sixth for the third straight year as Widchard Guervil took a silver medal in the 200 meters and bronze in the 60 meters. Will Cronin finished fourth in the 3000 meters and set a school record in the event as the Pioneers scored in eight different events on Sunday, and in 10 of the 17 events over the two days of the meet.
WOMEN'S RECAP
McMillen won the 3,000 meters by more than six seconds, crossing the line in 10:06.24 to pick up her third gold of the championship following her win in the 5,000 meters and the distance medley relay on Saturday.
Petit won a pair of gold medals on Saturday, winning the 400 meters in 57.56 seconds and running the leadoff leg of the 4x400-meter relay that ran 3:54.33 to break the record of 3:55.23 set by Lenoir-Rhyne in 2019.
Tusculum had four runners in the finals in the 400 meters, with McMiller taking fourth place in 58.90 seconds, Stubbs sixth in 59.42 and Watkins in eighth place at 59.92 seconds. Stubbs had a seventh-place finish in the 60 hurdles at 9.38 seconds.
In the shot put, Alyssa Farmer set a school record and finished sixth overall with a mark of 12.17 meters (39 feet, 11 1/4 inches). Destini Wilson, who was seventh in the pentathlon on Saturday, competed in the high jump on Sunday and cleared 1.46 meters (4 feet, 9 1/2 inches) and finished 13th.
Queens won its third straight SAC team championship with 203.5 points, ahead of runner-up Lenoir-Rhyne (123.5 points) and Tusculum (66). Carson-Newman (51 points) was fourth, followed by Wingate (49), Catawba (40) and Anderson (38) in seventh place. Lincoln Memorial (30 points) was ninth, with Mars Hill (18) and Newberry (8) rounding out the standings.
MEN'S RECAP
Guervil ran 6.83 seconds in the finals of the 60 meters to place third overall, and was second in the 200 finals at 21.99 seconds which is the third-best time in program history. He was also part of the 4x400-meter relay along with David Saruni, Isaac Hybarger and Jontavus Walker which placed sixth in 3:26.33.
Cronin set a school record in the 3000 meters and finished fourth overall with a time of 8:38.57, and Antonio Aparicio finished fifth in the 800 meters at 1:58.43. In the mile, Kyler Hodges took seventh place in 4:26.46 and Saruni was seventh in the 400 meters at 51.30 seconds.
In the triple jump, Pierre Dupuy earned a seventh-place finish in his first competition of the season in the event, jumping 13.03 meters (42 feet, 9 inches) which places him seventh on the school's top 10 list. Tusculum had four entries in the shot put, with the top finish from Zach Lane who threw 12.68 meters (41 feet, 7 1/4 inches) for 12th place.
Queens made it a sweep of the team titles as the Royals had 167 points, followed by Wingate with 108 and Lenoir-Rhyne in third with 104. Carson-Newman (90 points) was fourth, with Catawba (61) in fifth and Tusculum in sixth with 42 points. Coker claimed seventh place with 32 points, followed by Lincoln Memorial (20), Anderson (17), Newberry (15) and Mars Hill (5).
