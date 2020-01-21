ELIZABETHTON—If getting victories on the road show a team’s grit, the Cosby High Eagles have plenty of it after wrapping up a successful 6-game road stint.
Another close game was in store for Cosby as its road slate came to a close. The Eagles put out another case of finishing strong as Unaka had the score within one point in the final seconds. Cosby’s defense kept sturdy and free throws fell for a 70-66 victory.
Cosby (16-5) finishes its road trip with a 5-1 record after beating Unaka (6-15). The Eagles only loss came in their first game on the road against Alcoa.
“Luckily we are a mature team,” Cosby’s head coach Kurt Brooks said. “Playing on the road is never easy, especially six in a row. We have done a great job of staying focused and being prepared. This was a great test for my guys to be able to succeed as much as they did on the road. We understand we have to lock in for every game.”
Trey Johnson and Braden Shaffer have been valuable assets while away from home. The two continued to show that against Unaka as Johnson dropped a game-high 31 points and Shaffer followed with 17.
“Johnson and Shaffer have been doing a good job at picking each other up,” Brooks said. “Jeremy Wise has been in that mix, too, of picking the team up when needed. Shaffer came out and hit some big shots for us. Johnson was playing a lot more aggressive tonight and that’s what I like to see.”
The Rangers had a scoring duo as well. Will Sexton led Unaka with 26 points and his partner Dylan Whitehead tallied 16 in the loss.
Unaka opened the game with an 8-0 run that included two 3-pointers.
“I wasn’t surprised that Unaka opened up like that,” Brooks said. “There has been a couple of times I have seen us open up a little flat on this road trip. We turned it around quickly. We just have to do a better job at tightening a few things up.”
Cosby finally answered with a couple of points after nearly four minutes of no scoring. Johnson knocked down a lot of free throws and drained a triple right after to cut the deficit to 8-5.
The Eagles could never steal the lead away from the Rangers in the first quarter, as they trailed 15-13.
Johnson gave Cosby the lead for the first time to begin the second with his back-to-back baskets. Once the Eagles stole the lead, they did not give it up for the remainder of the first half.
Cosby managed a 34-25 lead after two quarters thanks to help from Johnson’s 18 points in the first half.
“We began to be pretty aggressive on defense,” Brooks said. “Our defense helped us grab a lead. When your top three players are probably your best defenders, it helps a lot. We can rely on everyone out there, especially our three guards.”
The Eagles pushed their lead to a double-digit advantage at the beginning of the second half.
The biggest lead for Cosby was 13 points in the quarter, while the closest the game came to was seven points in the third quarter. Unaka hung around and never slid off by more than 10 points after trailing by 13. A couple of buckets by Johnson kept Cosby ahead 51-41 entering the final quarter.
The Rangers began to give the Eagles a scare after cutting the deficit to five points with four minutes remaining, as Sexton sunk a couple of shots from the charity stripe.
“I thought we were going to put them away from a little earlier,” Brooks said. “That didn’t happen. Unaka got a five-point swing late in the game and from that point on it was a dog fight. We did what we had to do to finish with the win, though.”
Unaka saw itself within one point of the tie with under a minute remaining. Free throws for the Eagles kept their lead separated enough to survive in the final seconds, though.
The one-point lead turned into a four-point victory, sending the Eagles soaring back to The Hill as winners of five-straight on the road.
Cosby returns to action tonight, as it’ll face defending District 2-AAA champion and Class AAA state tourney participant Sevier County. Tip-off of tonight’s game is slated for 8 p.m. at Cosby High School.
