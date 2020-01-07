ROGERSVILLE—Sydney Clevenger has moved past letting early struggles affect her.
After some early misses in the paint, Clevenger moved past them fairly quickly and helped Cocke County start the new year with a 46-22 win at former conference rival Cherokee on Monday night.
Clevenger knocked down two 3-pointers in the opening quarter as Cocke County (9-8) took a 10-1 lead to the second, and the Lady Red were comfortably ahead by the time she hit her third triple with 1:40 left in the game. That triple capped her 17-point outing and gave CCHS a 44-19 lead, and Nevaeh Ramsey finished her 6-point night with a transition layup through contact to make it 46-19.
“We’ve been working on as a team keeping our head in the game and not letting our feelings overcome us,” Clevenger said. “We just know that we have to stay strong and keep our head in the game. We usually come through and pull away if we work together.”
And when Cherokee finally hit its first field goal at the 6:06 mark of the second period, Clevenger had the answer at the other end as she drove to the basket for a 14-3 advantage. She finished with 10 points in the opening 16 minutes.
Clevenger also went 4-of-4 at the charity stripe with the last two coming in the third quarter, and she converted a Cherokee turnover into a layup with an assist from Camryn Halcomb for a 17-point cushion.
Halcomb finished just shy of double figures herself with 9 points, driving to the hoop for an and-one midway through the fourth quarter to put CCHS ahead 41-17. But the team aspect of the game such as assists, defense and rebounding which Halcomb enjoyed even more than scoring.
“The start of the year, I was definitely scoring a lot more but I was taking more shots so my percentage wasn’t that good,” Halcomb said. “Just being able to get more assists and not have as many points, it makes our team look better and I just think of us more having that team aspect.”
The Lady Chiefs (6-10) closed the gap to seven points as the third quarter began, cut CCHS countered with a 28-8 run which stretched all the way until the final minute.
Paige Niethammer ignited the run halfway through the third period and Gracie Gregg finished through the harm for a 24-11 lead, Heavan Baxter made it 32-15 going to the final quarter as she answered a Cherokee basket with 10 seconds on the clock.
Ramsey followed a basket by Hailey Moore with two transition baskets to make it 38-15.
“We were trying to push the tempo but when they stopped us on our fastbreak, we were trying to go too fast (in the first half),” CCHS coach Jeremy Byrd said. “We still pushed the tempo and got some transition points but the biggest things was we slowed down on offense and got our best available shot.”
Aside from a pair of Clevenger free throws, the Lady Red didn’t score again after building a 14-3 lead until 30 seconds remained in the first half. Baxter found Gregg in the lane for a layup and an 18-9 lead at intermission.
Baxter had scored herself on a first-quarter assist from Jaylen Cofield, and Halcomb scored just under a minute after the opening tip. Niethammer made it 12-1 when she buried a hook shot in the paint to open the second quarter.
Lydia Alvis led the Lady Chiefs with 10 points and closed the second-quarter gap to 14-9 with a fastbreak layup and a putback.
Samantha Tilson scored Cherokee’s first bucket of the third quarter, and Alvis added two more in the frame.
The loss ended a four-game winning streak for Jason Lawson’s club, all coming in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash.
Gregg, who equaled Niethammer and Baxter with 4 points, also stood out to Byrd for setting up her teammates even when she couldn’t find her rhythm.
“I told her to create for your teammates, find the open girl. To me that just says a lot about her,” Byrd said. “If you’re not scoring, you can still do things to help your team on the offensive side.”
The Lady Red return to conference play with a trip to Morristown East on Friday, with tipoff set for 6 p.m. at Isenberg-Siler Gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.