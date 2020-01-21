ELIZABETHTON—Free throws. They’re viewed as one of the easiest shots in basketball, but can still be the most challenging as well.
On Monday, they were the difference in a win and a loss for the Cosby High Lady Eagles.
Cosby trailed for nearly the whole second half until a shot from the line fell for a one point advantage in the final minutes. The Lady Eagles protected their lead with all they had, as free throws continued to fall and defensive stops continued to happen to grab a 47-45 win.
Unaka (7-15) kept the lead away from Cosby (12-9) for the majority of the game until it mattered most.
“We faced a lot of adversity tonight and found a way to win,” Cosby’s head coach Cody Lowe said. “We had a few girls in foul trouble all night. We had a few girls come off the bench and give us some big minutes. It’s always tough to play at Unaka, but we found a way to battle back. I am proud of this group.”
After the momentum swung Cosby’s way one final time, the Lady Eagles made it count by hitting 5-of-6 shots from the foul line in the final seconds.
Leia Groat knocked down two of those five free throws to add to her 13 points for the night. Tessa McGaha also played some huge minutes for Cosby as she finished with nine points.
“Tessa gave us some great minutes the whole game,” Lowe said. “She came off of the bench and played with a lot of hustle and was getting after it.”
Lindie Ramsey of Unaka finished with a game-high 16 points and Jada Whitehead scored 12 in the loss.
The momentum finished with Cosby but it belonged to Unaka to begin the game.
Unaka nearly pulled away a handful of times in the first quarter with the momentum it gained from its crowd. Cosby never let the lead grow bigger than two points, though.
The Lady Eagles knocked down a pair of 3-pointers from Groat and Kinley Coggins to keep them right with Unaka after a 14-11 deficit. Cosby opened the second quarter with a momentum swing in its favor, using a 4-0 run for a 15-14 advantage.
The Lady Rangers grabbed a small run right after, though, with 6-straight points for the biggest lead of the first half in a 5-point advantage.
“Unaka had us sped up in the first half,” Lowe said. “They know how to scout us. We got sped up and began to rush some tough shots. We didn’t run our sets and Unaka took advantage of that. We made some adjustments and it helped us win the game.”
A 6-0 run for Cosby deleted the deficit quickly, but a triple from Unaka before ending the second quarter gave it a 23-21 lead at the half.
Cosby knotted the score up at 23-23 to begin the second half, but the Lady Rangers gradually built a double-digit lead after that.
A 13-3 Unaka run gave it a 36-26 lead, shifting the game completely in favor of the Lady Rangers. The Lady Eagles shifted momentum back to their side after cutting the deficit to three with a 7-0 run before ending the third quarter.
“I let them know there was plenty of time left in this game,” Lowe said. “We played with plenty of energy to finish the game out. That’s what happens when you play with emotion and energy, good things happen for you.”
Cosby regained the lead at 42-41, as Tessa McGaha drained 1-of-2 shots at the line. The Lady Eagles kept the lead from there.
After a scoreless four minutes for both teams, the game came down to free throws for the Lady Eagles.
“We didn’t do a great job of taking care of the ball at times,” Lowe said. “It almost got us in trouble, but we were able to hang on there at the end.”
Cosby drained its free throws, but turnovers nearly lost the game in the end. Fortunately, Cosby forced Unaka into just as much trouble and capitalized at the line to lock up the victory.
Capping off a 6-game road stint with a win is great, but the Lady Eagles have another stiff challenge awaiting them in their return to The Hill. They’ll host defending District 2-AAA champion Sevier County for a 6:30 p.m. tip tonight at the Eagles’ Nest.
