MORRISTOWN—Seniors are expected to carry teams through the postseason. After all, they’re playing to keep their high school careers alive.
On Monday, Isaiah Elliott and A.J. Mills embraced that notion.
The senior duo combined to score 26 points, as the Cocke County High Fighting Cocks emerged victorious in a District 2-AAA first round matchup with Seymour, 67-61.
“The next loss we have is potentially their last game. So they’re treating it like that and showing they’re not ready for it to end,” CCHS coach Ray Evans said. “They stepped up tonight, but I still need more out of them. Isaiah and A.J. played well, but we still have to be more consistent.”
The energy Cocke County (7-20) brought to open the game was unmatched by Seymour (2-26). The Fighting Cocks held the Eagles to single digits through the entire first half en route to a near 20-point advantage going into the half.
“We have nothing to lose and everything to gain out of this tournament,” Evans said. “We talked about that and how if we lose, it’s over. We did a great job opening the game like we weren’t ready to go home, and that was good to see. Just have to finish it a little better.”
While Elliott and Mills had a large hand in keeping Cocke County’s postseason run alive, sophomore Jody Swann put up a co-team high 15 points after knocking down five 3-pointers in the game.
“(Swann) is probably one of the best shooters on the team,” Evans said. “We don’t get him enough shots some times, but he’s going to be a good player. If I could get Jody and Isaiah shooting like they did tonight we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
Seymour rallied in the second half, cutting a once 21-point lead all the way down to eight in the third quarter. The closest the Eagles would come to Cocke County’s lead was five in the final 10 seconds of the game, but couldn’t pose a credible threat for the win.
“I guess we felt like we already had the game won, and that let them get back in it,” Evans said. “We can’t do that. Especially (against South Doyle). They’re a really good team. If we don’t take care of the ball and stay aggressive we could be in for a long night.”
Cocke County and South Doyle will face off in tonight’s District 2-AAA quarterfinal round at Morristown East. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Cocke County opened the game with a 5-0 run in the first minute, and led 7-0 with 4:30 left in the first quarter. Seymour snapped its scoring drought shortly after, but would only put up two more points in the period.
Elliott ignited another a 10-0 run for CCHS with a thunderous slam in transition. He had eight points at the end of the first, as the Big Red led 17-4 after one.
Cocke County immediately extended its lead to 15 on the first possession of the second, but both teams went scoreless for the next three minutes. The Fighting Cocks eventually broke their drought, extending their lead to 18, while Seymour still struggled to find the bottom of the net.
The Eagles were scoreless through the first five minutes of the second before (S-2) knocked down a 3-point basket to cut the CCHS lead to 15. Cocke County’s lead was back to 18 by the final minute of the half, and increased past 20 before the break.
At the half the Fighting Cocks held a commanding 28-9.
Seymour opened the second half with four quick points, prompting a CCHS timeout. The stoppage in play didn’t halt the Eagles’ run, though. Cocke County’s lead was slashed to seven with just over five minutes left in the third quarter.
Hayden Green finally got the Fighting Cocks on the board for the second half with a tough make in the lane with five minutes left in the third. His bucket ignited a quick spurt out of CCHS that allowed it to push the lead back to 12 over the next minute.
Seymour got back to within eight in the final minute, and trailed by just nine at 40-31 at the end of the third.
Cocke County opened the fourth period much like the first. The Fighting Cocks pushed their lead back out to 14 in the first two minutes fo the fourth. That lead grew to 19 after Swann buried his fourth 3-pointer of the night, and Baylor Baxter followed with a make at the rim in transition.
The lead remained at 19 going into the final four minutes of the game, but Seymour began to whittle it down once more as it got within 12 with 3:12 left. A minute later the Eagles had the margin down to 11, but Swann buried another trey to make it a 14-point game again.
Cocke County led by as much as 17 over the final minutes. Seymour was able to work that advantage down, but not far enough to pose a threat down the stretch. The Fighting Cocks would hold on in the final minutes to eliminate the Eagles with a six-point victory.
