COSBY—Defense led the way for the Cosby High Lady Eagles against the Washburn Lady Pirates on Friday.
Washburn had no way around the pressure of Cosby’s defense as the intensity remained high for all 36 minutes, from baseline to baseline. With no opportunity to score because of the disruption from the defense, Cosby strolled to a 57-25 victory.
“Our defense set the pace here tonight,” Cosby’s head coach Cody Lowe said. “It was a lot of fun to watch. I know we still have a lot of basketball left, but I would like to think we have turned the corner. I think the win against Pigeon Forge gave us a lot of confidence and showed us what we can do out there on the floor. We have to keep this same intensity up to finish out the season.”
Cosby (15-10, 8-0 District 2-A) not only had the defense going against Washburn (16-6, 5-4 District 2-A), but the offense responded with some hot shooting as well.
Bralyn McGaha, Leia Groat, and Gracie Johnson combined for 44 points for the Lady Eagles. Groat dropped a game-high 21 points with five 3-pointers. McGaha followed with 14 points and Johnson tallied nine points all from 3-point range.
“All the girls look like they are having fun now,” Lowe said. “That’s really good to see.
“Groat is one of our best defenders and she showed up on the defensive side tonight, as well as the offensive end of the ball with some big 3-pointers. Gracie did a great job putting in some minutes for us tonight, too.”
Washburn’s leading score was Braelyn Coffey with 18 of Washburn’s 25 points.
Other than Coffey, the Lady Pirates struggled to get past Cosby’s defense after only finding one quarter of double figures.
As Cosby’s defense forced turnovers against Washburn, it seemed as if the 3-pointers followed as the Lady Eagles made 10 shots from behind the arc.
“I think we had a lot of energy given out of every single one of my girls tonight,” Lowe said. “I think we got a spark from some of the girls that came off the bench. It was a well put together game by the whole team. I love to see this kind of basketball.”
Cosby’s offense found a rhythm early after attaining a 16-7 lead in the first quarter. McGaha and Groat combined for 11 of those 16 points.
The defense by the Lady Eagles was a big part of the lead, keeping Washburn scoreless for the final three minutes of the first. Cosby’s opening quarter play led to a 17-7 lead after one.
“The way we opened up the first quarter, I saw this coming before we started,” Lowe said. “We just wanted to be ready to play because if we weren’t, it would’ve been a tight game. I thought we played well to start the game, and we had to keep that up in the second.”
The Lady Eagles grabbed themselves a 13-point advantage in the beginning of the second quarter. Washburn’s offense could not see any success due to Cosby’s defensive pressure.
Washburn cut it to a 10-point deficit after Haleigh Stalsworth’s triple, but three-straight makes from the line from Groat gave Cosby a 25-12 lead.
Cosby only led by single digits after back-to-back baskets by Coffey, but Groat pushed the Lady Eagles lead back to double digits at 28-17 right before the halftime buzzer with her third triple of the game.
An 8-0 run to begin the second half, which included back-to-back 3-pointers for Cosby, forced Washburn to take a timeout. The timeout by the Lady Pirates did the opposite of slowing down Cosby’s run.
The Lady Eagles expanded the 8-0 run to 14 points unanswered for a 42-19 lead. McGaha was responsible for seven of the 14 points.
“McGaha kept the pace going during a lot of our runs,” Lowe said. “She drives our offense most of the time. Her and Groat both started a lot of our runs tonight.”
Washburn only managed to score one basket in the third quarter as Cosby broke out to a 51-19 lead to give them comfort in the final eight minutes.
A couple of made triples to start the fourth quarter gave the Lady Eagles a 35-point advantage which began a running clock.
Cosby cruised to victory in the final minutes, maintaining an all-important perfect standing in the district.
Up next for the Lady Eagles is the inter-county rematch with Cocke County. Cosby will host that second meeting on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.