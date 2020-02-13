LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Carson-Newman senior outfield Abby Fiessinger is one of 50 players named to the NFCA's National Player of the Year Watch List, the organization announced Thursday afternoon.
In the first two games of her senior year, Fiessinger has tallied a pair of hits and driven in three runs.
As a junior, Fiessinger became Carson-Newman's first pure All-American outfielder since 2014 when Kelli Hensley earned All-America honors from Daktronics.
Fiessinger was a hitting machine for Carson-Newman. The junior finished the year as the SAC's regular season batting champion with a .442 average and finished the year with a .424 average. It's the 18th highest single-season batting average in program history. She slugged .818 to become the fourth Eagle all-time to slug better than .800 for a year. She finished with the third-highest slugging percentage in program history to Brittany Hefner and Bre Lockett.
Fiessinger racked up 15 multi-hit efforts. She had a septet of three-hit days. The junior drove in five runs in a win over Tusculum, the second most in her career and tied for the 10th most for a single-game in program history.
The Benton, Ky.-native has six-multi-RBI days and was the team leader with 11 home runs. Fiesssinger saw a 15-game hitting streak, the sixth longest in program history, come to an end in the first game of the Southeast Regionals. The junior didn't go back-to-back games this year without a hit. Her batting average never dipped below .404 on the year. With 17 doubles, Fiessinger ranks 35th in the nation in two-baggers. Her 17 doubles are tied for the 10th most in single-season history at Carson-Newman.
Fiessinger and the rest of the Eagles are in action at the Bearcat/Fleet Invitational Friday and Saturday in Due West and Greenwood, S.C.
