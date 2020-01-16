COSBY—Present them barriers, and they’ll run right through them.
That’s been the story of the 2019 edition of the Cosby High Lady Eagles’ soccer team.
On Wednesday, juniors Leah Murray and Daycee Weeks were named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Associations Class A All-State team for the 2019 season. Murray made the team as a forward, and Weeks was listed as the list’s goal keeper.
“I started sobbing when I found out,” Murray said. “I cried quite a bit. Soccer is something I’m extremely passionate about. So to earn such an honor in the sport I love means everything to me.”
In a team loaded with talent, Murray and Weeks were arguably two of the most important pieces at their respective positions. While Murray put up a team-high 42 goals and atoned for 19 assists, Weeks led the back end of the formation with 10 clean sheets and 135 saves on the season.
“I’m so thankful for the stellar defense we had,” Weeks said. “They were so good and made my job that much easier. Without them I wouldn’t have been in this position, and they deserve the credit for this too.”
With her performance in 2019, Murray amassed nearly half her total goal count throughout her high school career. She now sits at 91 goals over the last three years, but has her sights set on hitting triple digits before her time on The Hill is done.
“I’d love a repeat trip to state in my final year,” Murray said. “We really banded together to achieve that this year, and I’d love to go back. For a personal goal I hope to reach 100 goals for my career. I would love to hit that mark.”
Wednesday’s announcement came as a bit of a shock to both, but a little more so to Weeks.
Coming off an injury sustained before her sophomore season, Weeks made her return to Cosby’s midfield to start her junior campaign. After the 2019 season opener, though, she was put in the goal and asked to play a position she had never played at the high school level.
“I wasn’t expecting it all, Weeks said. “Especially coming off an injury and changing positions. I was really happy and excited when I found out. I’m just so blessed to not only play this sport, but to receive such a high honor in it.”
This past season the Lady Eagles claimed the program’s first region title, won its first sectional round matchup and made its first state tournament appearance ever. So it’s only fitting they burst through one more barrier at season’s end.
“This shows how much this program has grown over the years,” Cosby coach Michelle Lane said. “We’ve improved each year, but this shows that we’ve reached the status we’ve been chasing. I’m more thrilled than anything that these girls are getting the recognition they deserve.”
Wednesday’s announcement marked another groundbreaking moment for the program, as it was the first time the Lady Eagles had two players listed as All-State honorees in the same year. Achieving that feat only adds to the long list of accomplishments the program has amassed over the last five seasons.
“It’s really special that we’ve added two more to our All-State list,” Lane said. “That list says we had two of the top 12 players in the state, which is not only a huge honor for Leah and Daycee, but an honor for this program as a whole.”
For Lane, this year’s list marks four players that have achieved an honor as such since she took over the program in 2015.
Maddy Dawson was recognized at the end of her senior season in 2016. Leia Groat, who was a junior on this year’s team, earned accolades from both the THSSCA (Tennessee High School Soccer Coaches Association) and TWSA a year ago at the end of her sophomore campaign. Now two of her teammates join her in Cosby soccer history.
“It gives me chills thinking about how far we’ve come,” Lane said. “In five years of coaching I’ve had four girls get All-State accolades. I’ve been very blessed to be around the girls I’ve had the privilege to coach.
“I’ve coached a lot of teams over the years, but I’ve never coached one that was as committed and driven to succeed as these girls were.”
