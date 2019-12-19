COSBY—With the postseason inching closer, the madness is beginning to heat up.
Monday night had a tournament-like feel at Cosby, where the Lady Eagles topped the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens in a battle of top-4 teams.
Cosby’s Kylee Cornwell had a performance worthy of the postseason with 16 second-half points, 13 of which came in the fourth to lead the Lady Eagles to a come from behind win over Grassy Fork.
The Lady Ravens still hold the third spot in the standings by way of a tiebreaker over Cosby with two games left in the regular season.
The Bridgeport Lady Rockets picked up another victory to maintain their current lead at the top of the league standings. They’ll have a chance to lock down the top seed for the postseason with one more victory in their final two games after the holiday break.
On the boys’ side, the Grassy Fork Ravens were able to come away with a big win over a Cosby Eagles squad that’s searching for a top-3 finish in the season standings. With the win, Grassy Fork remains in a tie for first place with the Parrottsville Parrotts, who had the night off on Monday.
With Cosby losing, Edgemont benefitted with a victory over Smoky Mountain to make the race for third place even tighter with just a pair of contests remaining. The Panthers now sit in third as they own the tiebreaker over the Eagles. Northwest also was victorious, and now sits just a game back of the tightly contested third position.
COSBY 37, GRASSY FORK 32 (GIRLS)
The battle amongst the top-4 in the girls’ elementary basketball standings took a curve on Monday night, as the Cosby Lady Eagles knocked off the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens in a 37-32 thriller at Cosby.
Led by a heroic second-half performance from Kylee Cornwell, the Lady Eagles were able to outlast Grassy Fork in the fourth quarter to pick up a huge victory.
Cornwell led all scorers with 19 points,17 of which came in the second half. Shylee Weeks added another 10 for the Lady Eagles. Grassy Fork was led in scoring by Shylee Shelton and Madison Miller. Shelton finished with 12 and Miller added 11.
It was an uphill battle for most of the night for the Lady Eagles. They trailed 10-6 at the end of the first and continued to trail 17-15 going into the half.
Cosby kept the game within a possession by the end of the third, but still trailed 26-24 going into the fourth. Cornwell would rise up to post all 13 of the Lady Eagles’ points in the fourth, including a pair of makes from behind the arc to push her team ahead for the upset victory.
COSBY (37): Kylee Cornwell 19, Shylee Weeks 10, Ariel Ottinger 5, Ella Hicks 3.
GRASSY FORK (32): Shylee Shelton 12, Madison Miller 11, Chloe Hance 5, Kate Raines 2, Alexis McGaha 2.
GRASSY FORK 49, COSBY 26 (BOYS)
The Grassy Fork Ravens picked up another crucial road win on Monday with a 49-26 triumph over the Cosby Eagles.
Led by a 20-point outing from Cyler Davis, the Ravens dominated from start-to-finish to top the Eagles in a battle of top-3 teams. Cosby was co-led in scoring by Jaxon Cameron and Greycin Cobble, who each had seven points.
Grassy Fork dashed out to an early 13-6 lead, and maintained that advantage with a 24-16 edge at the half. The Ravens sunk three shots from long range to help build their early advantage.
The night continued to trend in favor of Grassy Fork as the second half got underway. The Ravens held Cosby to just 10 points in the second half while putting up 23 of their own to pull away over the final 12 minutes.
Grassy Fork led 39-20 after the third before going on to finish off the 23-point win on the road.
GRASSY FORK (49): Cyler Davis 20, Kannon Surber 7, Cooper Davis 5, Spencer Moore 5, Peyton Raines 5, Hunter Gorrell 3, Draiden Sneed 2, Trevor LaRue 2.
COSBY (26): Jaxon Cameron 7, Greycin Cobble 7, Austin Sprouse 4, Aiden Butler 4, Peyton Young 2, Tristian Ellison 2.
BRIDGEPORT 45, CENTERVIEW 11 (GIRLS)
The Bridgeport Lady Rockets flexed their muscle in a 45-11 road win over the Centerview Lady Falcons on Monday.
Bridgeport was led in scoring by Madylyn Bible’s game-high 11 points, as nine different Lady Rockets posted scoring figures. Centerview was led by Cadence Phillips’ six points.
The Lady Rockets opened the game with a 10-4 lead at the end of the opening frame, and took a 23-6 advantage into the half. Bridgeport buried a trio of shots from 3-point range to help pad their early lead.
The margin continued to grow in the second half, as the Lady Rockets continued to limit Centerview’s scoring production. Bridgeprot took a 37-8 lead into the fourth before finishing off the 34-point victory.
BRIDGEPORT (45): Madylyn Bible 11, Calie Presnell 8, Halle Kitchen 8, Hannah Linderman 6, Alexis Evans 4, Kennadee Langford 2, Karli Bradshaw 2, Ava Wheeler 2, Chesnee Rollins 2.
CENTERVIEW (11): Cadence Phillips 6, Abby Zajac 4, Kylie Vinson 1.
BRIDGEPORT 55, CENTERVIEW 47 (BOYS)
The Bridgeport Rockets had to fend off a feverish fourth-quarter rally from the home standing Centerview Falcons to pick up a crucial victory on Monday.
Trialing by 18 going into the fourth, the Falcons stormed back over the final six minutes, but came up just short in the loss.
Bridgeport was led in scoring by Keagan Hall’s game-high 15 points. Kaden Shropshire added 10 more in favor of the Rockets. Centerview was led by a 13-point outing from Luke Jarnigan, and an 11-point effort from Kyler Bowing.
The Rockets held the early advantage with a 13-9 lead, and turned in a 30-19 lead at the half. Bridgeport continued to extend its lead in the second half, taking a 47-29 lead into the fourth.
Not ready to bow out, the Falcons came soaring back in the final six minutes. Centerview was able to get the deficit back down to single digits, but it was too little, too late. Bridgeport was able to hold off the Falcons down the stretch for an eight point win on the road.
BRIDGEPORT (55): Keagan Hall 15, Kaden Shropshire 10, Zander Ball 8, Ethan Laws 8, River Shropshire 3, Raeshon Palmer 3, Devonte Wigfall 2, Karson Manning 2, Jake Ellison 2, Hayden Smith 2.
CENTERVIEW (47): Luke Jarnigan 13, Kyler Bowing 11, Cameron Turner 6, Brady Calfee 6, Albert Liner 6, Ethan Hurley 3, Logan Foy 2.
DEL RIO 43, NORTHWEST 7 (GIRLS)
It was all Lady Trojans on Monday night, as Del Rio dominated from start-to-finish in a 43-7 victory over Northwest.
The Lady Trojans were led in scoring by Jessi Swanger’s game-high 17 points. Jada Lorenzo led Northwest with five.
Del Rio opened the night with an 11-4 lead at the end of the first period, and carried a 25-6 advantage into the half. Swanger had 11 of her game-high total at the break.
The Lady Trojans continued to pad their lead in the second half, taking a 35-7 lead into the fourth as they went on to close out the 36-point victory on their home floor.
DEL RIO (43): Jessi Swanger 17, Hanna Strange 8, Sierra Fisher 8, Ariel Woody 6, Lexi Fleming 2, Carley Webb 2.
NORTHWEST (7): Jada Lorenzo 5, Kayla Worex 2.
NORTHWEST 54, DEL RIO 14 (BOYS)
Starting hot and fast, the Northwest Patriots stormed to victory over the Del Rio Trojans with a 54-14 road triumph on Monday.
Rolando Campos-Rodriguez led all scorers with 18 points for the Patriots. Teammate Leo Campos-Nuci added 12 more. Eli Roberts led the Trojans with five points.
Campos-Nuci led the hot start for the Patriots with 10 first-quarter points, helping push his team ahead to a 14-6 lead at the end of one. He and Campos-Rodriguez would combine for 23 points at the half.
Northwest led 29-10 at the half, and showed no signs of slowing down.
The Patriots’ lead continued to expand in the second half, as they held a 48-13 lead going into the fourth before closing out the 40-point win on the road.
NORTHWEST (54): Rolando Campos-Rodriguez 18, Leo Campos-Nuci 12, Benito Torres 9, Lucas Donnelly 6, Jackie Barnette 5, Cairo Gayton 2, Donovan Campos-Nuci 2.
DEL RIO (14): Eli Roberts 5, Elijah Hembree 4, Kenneth Diaz 2, Zyki Robinson 2, Logan Bowlin 1.
EDGEMONT 42, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 9 (GIRLS)
The Edgemont Lady Panthers stormed to a convincing road win on Monday, topping the Smoky Mountain Lady Bears 42-9.
Cianna Davis led the charge for the Lady Panthers with a game-high 21 points. Alexis Kincheloe led Smoky Mountain with six points.
Edgemont led 11-2 after the first period, and went on to take a 22-5 lead into the half. Davis had 11 of her game-high scoring output in the first half.
The Lady Panthers put together a 20-point frame in the third to solidify the victory, as they held a 42-8 lead going into the fourth before picking up the 33-point win on the road.
EDGEMONT (42): Cianna Davis 21, Madison Webb 6, Kadence Watson 5, Kera Clevenger 4, Kenley Jones 2, Lola Lulo 2, Julie Pierce 2, Diamond Hyde 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (9): Alexis Kincheloe 6, Kylie Forrester 3.
EDGEMONT 51, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 7 (BOYS)
With a sweltering effort, the Edgemont Panthers rose victorious on the road at Smoky Mountain on Monday.
With 12 different Panthers posting scoring figures, Jarvis Scorpio led Edgemont with eight points in the victory. Levi Reed led Smoky Mountain in scoring with five points.
The Panthers jumped out to an early lead with a 13-2 advantage at the end of the first period, and took a 29-2 lead into the half.
With the game seemingly already in hand, the Panthers continued to pad their lead in the second half. They led 39-4 at the end of the third, and closed out the win by a 44-point margin.
EDGEMONT (51): Jarvis Scorpio 8, Ethan Watson 6, Levi Fox 6, Kalen Hawkins 5, Jack Hicks 4, Jerome Cofield 4, Nate Shults 4, Austin Gresham 3, Darius Marshall 3, Keith Raines 3, Hayden McMahan 3, Caden Lane 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (7): Levi Reed 5, Jayden Cardwell 2.
