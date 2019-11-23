NEWPORT—Thursday night was a successful outing for both Newport Grammar basketball programs.
The Lady Warriors pulled out a close victory, while the Warriors were led by standout scorer Izaiah Hall, who put up 31 points in a commanding victory over Washburn.
With Thanksgiving next week, the Warriors and Lady Warriors won’t return to action until the calendar changes to next month. NGS returns to the hardwood on Tuesday, Dec. 3 when it travels to Pittman Center for a 6 p.m. tip-off.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 26, WASHBURN 23 (GIRLS)
The Newport Grammar Lady Warriors had to grind out a victory on their home floor on Thursday.
NGS topped Washburn in a tightly contested battle that went all the way to the final buzzer, but the Lady Warriors came away with the 26-23 victory.
Emersen Smith had a game-high 16 points for the Lady Warriors. Teammate Carsie Ellison had the other 10 for NGS. Washburn was led by Haley Sandstrom’s 12 points.
Newport Grammar and Washburn were deadlocked in a 5-5 tie after one, but the Lady Warriors took an 11-9 lead into the half. NGS was able to maintain a two-point lead going into the fourth, as they survived any late pushes from Washburn over the final six minutes to close out the three-point victory.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (26): Emersen Smith 16, Carsie Ellison 10.
WASHBURN (23): Haley Sandstrom 12, Faith Hadden 7, Joselyn Mejia 2, Kyndall Barrett 1, Columbia Haun 1.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 61, WASHBURN 34 (BOYS)
Newport Grammar dominated from the opening tip to secure a 61-34 victory over Washburn on Thursday.
Izaiah Hall led all scorers with 31 points, while his NGS teammate also hit double figures with 10 points. Washburn was led in scoring by Skyler Rivera’s nine points.
Newport Grammar held a 16-3 lead at the end of the first period, and carried a commanding 32-9 lead into the half. Hall had 21 of his game-high total in the first half, as he connected on five shots from long range. He finished the game with six makes from 3-point range.
The Warriors’ lead continued to expand in the second half, as they took a 45-19 lead into the fourth before putting the finishing touches on Thursday’s 27-point victory at home.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (61): Izaiah Hall 31, Kyler Hayes 10, Ethan Fine 7, Dylan Fox 4, Tucker Hembree 3, Maddux Carter 2, Kingston Davidson 2, Skylar Hall 2.
WASHBURN (34): Skyler Rivera 9, James LeNewe 8, Carlton Gheesling 6, Daivik Patel 3, Nate Norton 3, Matthew Bowling 3, Sean Thompson 2.
