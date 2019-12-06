The Newport Grammar Lady Warriors poured it on Jones Cove from the opening tip, and never let up to cap a successful week on Thursday.
Led by another strong outing from Carsie Ellison, Newport Grammar picked up a convincing 46-6 win on the road to finish the week with two wins and one loss. Ellison led all scorers with 17 points. Emersen Smith added another 12 for the Lady Warriors.
Not only did NGS limit Jones Cove to single digits for the night, held it scoreless throughout the first half.
The Lady Warriors led 12-0 after the first period, and carried a commanding 32-0 lead into the half. Ellison had 13 by the break, as she and Smith combined for 21 of the team’s first-half scoring production.
Jones Cove finally got on the board in the second half, but Newport Grammar’s lead continued to grow. NGS led 42-2 at the end of the third, as it went on to close out the 40-point win on the road.
After a lengthy road trip, Newport Grammar will return home to start next week with a pair of home outings. NGS will host Rush Strong on Monday, and Pigeon Forge on Tuesday. Both games are set for 6 p.m. starts.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (46): Carsie Ellison 17, Emersen Smith 12, Addison Woods 6, Leah Hammonds 6, Maddie Kinkead 5,
JONES COVE (6): Alexis Kosteck 4, Makynze Williams 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.