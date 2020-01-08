NEWPORT—Tuesday night’s return to their home floor wasn’t the welcome the Newport Grammar Warriors and Lady Warriors had hoped for.
Rather than a triumphant return, both NGS teams were left with defeats to Catons Chapel. Fortunately, though, with the season winding down they’ll each get another shot at their area rival with a rematch at Catons Chapel on Friday at 6 p.m.
Before the rematch though, Newport Grammar will hit the floor again on Thursday to take on Pittman Center in its final home outing of the season. Tip-off for that contest is slated for 6 p.m., as well.
CATONS CHAPEL 39, NEWPORT GRAMMAR 22 (GIRLS)
A slow start led to the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors’ demise on Tuesday night, as they fell to Catons Chapel 39-22 at home.
Catons Chapel was led in scoring by Graycee Valentine, who had a game-high 17 points. She was followed by Abby Wear, who added 13 in the win. Newport Grammar was led in scoring by Carsie Ellison’s 14 points.
The Lady Warriors were held to just two points in the first quarter, as Catons Chapel raced out to a 14-2 lead at the end of one and took a 23-8 lead into the half.
Sinking shots from long range was a major benefit for Catons Chapel, as it connected on three 3-pointers in the first half and finished with six makes from deep for the game.
The deficit grew for NGS in the second half, as Catons Chapel took a 35-16 lead into the fourth before finishing off the 17-point win on the road.
CATONS CHAPEL (39): Graycee Valentine 17, Abby Wear 13, Tillie Trentham 2, Chloe Mejias 2, Hannah Preske 1.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (22): Carsie Ellison 14, Emersen Smith 8.
CATONS CHAPEL 48, NEWPORT GRAMMAR 36 (BOYS)
After falling behind early, the Newport Grammar Warriors couldn’t come up with the points and stops needed to forge a comeback in a 48-36 loss at home to Catons Chapel on Tuesday.
Led by a game-high scoring total of 21 points from Carols Orr, Catons Chapel had a pair of players reach double figures as Ethan Reagan added 13. Newport Grammar was led in scoring by Kyler Hayes with 16 points.
The Warriors fell behind by double digits to start the night, which carried into the half. Catons Chapel led 17-7 after one, and took a 33-21 lead into the half.
NGS had gotten close to overcoming the deficit in spurts in the first half. It drew even closer going into the fourth after holding Catons Chapel to just one made field goal in the third, but the Warriors couldn’t quite overcome the margin completely.
Catons Chapel put the third quarter behind them, and turned a 35-29 lead going into the fourth into another double-digit margin to hold off Newport Grammar for the 12-point road win.
CATONS CHAPEL (48): Carlos Orr 21, Ethan Reagan 13, Lucas Erozan 4, Whittmar Whaley 3, Grayden Wear 3, Luke Burkett 2, Ty Trentham 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (36): Kyler Hayes 16, Will Sutton 7, Tucker Hembree 3, Izaiah Hall 3, Ethan Fine 3, Oren Hazelwood 2, Bo Proffitt 2.
