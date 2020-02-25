COSBY—Three-peats are always lovely in the game of basketball.
Especially when you accomplish that three-peat at home with a head coach that has not lost in his respective district.
That’s what No. 1 seeded Cosby’s coach Cody Lowe and the Lady Eagles accomplished Monday with help from an overpowering quarter. Cosby established a 15-0 run in the second quarter to guide them to a 68-45 victory over the No. 2 seeded Greenback Lady Cherokees in the District 2-A Championship.
“This is a great feeling,” Lowe said. “We always talk about getting everyone’s best. Greenback came out ready to play, but we got them right back. We faced a lot of adversity in the first quarter. We came out and played hard. Every single body on this team was all in tonight and it’s a pleasure to coach.”
Lowe has obtained a District 2-A title each of his three years as head coach for Cosby (20-12).
This will also be the third straight time the Lady Eagles have acquired the No. 1 seed for the Region 1-A tournament. Cosby will face No. 4 Hampton at home in the quarterfinals in the Region 1-A tournament.
Greenback (11-15, 7-4 District 2-A) acquired the No. 2 seed, and will face Unaka.
The Lady Cherokees gave Cosby a scare for the No. 1 seed with a neck-and-neck first quarter, though. But Cosby denied Greenback’s chances with a stellar second quarter including a 15-0 run started by the defense.
“We played some great basketball,” Lowe said. “We shared the ball and made some good shots. When we are playing like that we are tough to defend. We wanted to create some turnovers and we did that. The defense got us going tonight, especially in the second quarter.”
Gracie Myers added two steals during the 15-0 run to add to her total of 10 points, three steals and the District 2-A Tournament MVP trophy.
“We have all stepped up here lately,” Myers said. “We had a lot of energy tonight. Especially in the second quarter. The crowd’s energy helped us a lot in order to push our momentum.”
Leia Groat led Cosby with 14 points. Bralyn McGaha followed with 13 and Gracie Johnson netted 11 points.
Greenback’s duo of Anna Morris and Kierra Bishop tallied 15 points each.
The first quarter produced a tight game, but the second quarter produced a 21-time District 2-A champion. The Lady Eagles jumped to an 8-2 run to begin the game, but Greenback came right back with a punch.
The Lady Cherokees found a 10-3 run in the first quarter to snatch the lead from Cosby at 12-11.
Cosby never let Greenback’s advantage build to more than one, though. Groat’s and-1 conversion gave the lead right back to Cosby, as it led 19-16 after one.
“Our defensive intensity changed after the first quarter,” Lowe said. “We came out and were aggressive. We created some turnovers and got out in transition.”
Neither team could seem to slip away until Cosby’s fierce defensive led to a huge run to break the 24-24 tie.
A couple of defensive stops for the Lady Eagles began a 15-0 run in the second quarter to gain control over the remainder of the quarter. Five different players for Cosby chipped in points on the run to help grab a 39-24 lead.
As the first half closed, Greenback never could get back within single digits. Cosby led 39-27 at the half.
“I told the girls that Greenback would be ready to play,” Lowe said. “They came out and scored 27 in the first half. They were giving us all they had. I knew they would come out giving us all they had.”
Cosby nearly had a 20-point advantage a handful of times through the third quarter, but a poor performance at the free-throw line denied a 20-point lead.
The Lady Eagles missed six consecutive foul shots until McGaha knocked down a pair to get them back on track.
Despite Cosby’s missed free throws, Greenback trailed 50-32 after three.
“I thought the third quarter was huge for us,” Lowe said. “We had the big run in the second quarter. We were able to come out in the first four minutes of the third and grab onto the advantage. I thought our defense continued to give them a hard time in the second half.”
The 20-point lead for the Lady Eagles finally came in the fourth quarter after McGaha drained a pair of shots at the line. Greenback broke the deficit to under 20 points a couple of times, but tying the game was out of reach with only a quarter left.
Cosby’s advantage built in the second quarter kept its lead safe to finish with a third consecutive District 2-A title, and a top seed heading into the Region 1-A tournament.
