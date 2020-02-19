ROCK HILL, S.C.—Tusculum University’s Luis Ezra has been named the NCAA Division II Southeast Region Baseball Player of the Week as selected by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).
Ezra, a junior first baseman from Miami, Florida, led the Pioneers to a 5-0 record last week, batting .538 with two doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, five runs scored and four walks. Four of his seven hits were for extra bases, earning a 1.154 slugging percentage with a .647 on-base percentage.
He opened the week going 3-for-5 including a three-run homer in Tusculum’s 9-4 non-conference win at Carson-Newman. He followed by going 4-of-8 in his three games in TU’s four-game weekend sweep of defending Pennsylvania State Athlete Conference west division champion Gannon University.
Ezra, the SAC Baseball Player of the Week, leads the league with his 16 RBI and is tied for second in the SAC with his three home runs. He has scored 11 runs (T7th in SAC) while posting two doubles with 11 walks (T2nd in SAC).
After starting the season 1-3, the Pioneers have won seven of their last eight games. Tusculum will host No. 33 Young Harris on Wednesday at 4 p.m. before opening South Atlantic Conference this weekend when they host fifth-ranked Catawba for a three-game series beginning with Saturday’s 1 p.m. doubleheader.
