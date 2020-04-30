May is just around the corner.
Normally this time of year high school spring sports are finishing out their regular seasons, and football teams are gearing up to don their pads for the first time in lieu of spring practice.
Neither will be happening this year, though.
At the recommendation of Gov. Bill Lee, the TSSAA called off the remainder of spring sports throughout the state. In the aftermath, the Cocke County and Newport City boards of education heeded the governor’s recommendation to call off school for the remainder of the school year, as well.
These decisions came in trying and unique times, as everyone tries to navigate the current COVID-19 pandemic. While hope remains the end of the hardships the coronavirus has caused are near with states making plans to re-open businesses in the coming weeks, there’s still a fog of doubt that fills the air as to what the future has in store.
High school coaches are among the many still seeking answers as to how to prepare for what lies ahead.
With school called off for the year, Cocke County and Cosby high school football coaches Scotty Dykes and Kevin Hall are navigating the current circumstances the best they can, even though spring ball won’t be held this year.
“It has obviously brought everything to a halt,” Dykes said. “Our workout program was going great. We were seeing increases in the kids’ maxes on several lifts and then bam. No more school or anything.
“We try to get the kids a workout through email or whatever form of communication we can that they can do at home to try to maintain their strength and flexibility and all, but of course that is not the same as grinding it out in the weight room.”
While operations state-wide are beginning to open back up, the weight room won’t be one of them for member schools of the TSSAA ,as they’ve noted in their latest release that the resumption of summer programs may not resume until after the final day of the school system’s academic calendar date.
The Cocke County School System’s final day for the 2019-20 academic calendar is set for May 19.
Losing spring practice is a hit for most any high school football program in the state, but this will mark the second-straight year Dykes won’t get to lead his team through a spring program since taking the job late in the offseason last year.
“Of course we need it so we can continue to see what our kids are capable of doing on the field, and see those improvements in the young men that comes with age and the workout program,” Dykes said. “Also, we were expecting to see some new faces of some young men that say they were committed to playing this season. As exciting as that is, losing two weeks of practice also costs us two weeks of evaluation.”
The loss of the spring period has its own unique hit on Hall and the Cosby Eagles.
The program has valued the spring practice period as a chance to get new faces out in the past. With school being on hiatus since mid-March, though, the months to come could be a larger challenge.
“I generally use spring practice as a springboard into summer conditioning and an opportunity for new kids to come try it out for 10 days,” Hall said. “That will definitely be the two things I feel like will hurt us the most.”
With no spring practice period this year, the future of those periods could be up in the air, as well. The idea of no longer offering spring practice in the state has been floated in the past to go in accordance with safety measures the TSSAA has instituted over the past few years.
A survey conducted last year showed the state of Tennessee was one of just 14 states that still utilize the spring period for high school football.
“Spring practice is about to be a thing of the past anyway,” Hall said. “I don’t foresee us getting to make up that time in any way.”
