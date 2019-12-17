NEWPORT—Winning on the grid iron means a lot on Friday nights, but it’s not everything that will define the legacy of a high school football star.
Winning off the field is just as important, and the Cocke County High School football program has taken that to heart, which is why they’re looking to give back to the same community that gives so much to them each year.
Trading in their cleats for running shoes, and their pads for buggies, the Fighting Cocks tackled the aisles of local stores in search of the perfect gifts as a Secret Santa initiative for some of the kids in the community, last week.
“We tasked our upcoming seniors with coming up with a community service idea and this is what they came up with,” CCHS head coach Scotty Dykes said. “This was the teams second community service project this season, as we want continue to work in the community every year.”
The holiday season tends to bring out the best in many of us, which was no different for the young men out of the CCHS football program.
For the team, the initiative was not only a way to give back, but a way of saying thanks. For 10 Fridays out of the year most of the county will pour into Larry Williams Stadium, or travel along to cheer on the Big Red.
The program has always had a strong support system, but it’s even easier for the community to come together and rally behind a group that’s dedicated to doing good for the area they live in.
“It means a lot to do community service projects every year,” Dykes said. “The community has been very supportive this year and in all the years past, but we want to teach the kids the importance of giving back and being unselfish.”
This project was centered around bringing holiday cheer to those who may not have as much reason to succumb to the Christmas spirit this time of year.
While there are many reasons to be cheerful on Christmas day, it’s understandable how not everyone can get caught up in the spirit. Through their generosity, though, the football program has hopefully given some of the children in the community a reason to get caught up in the holiday cheer again.
“We talk about how people, especially younger kids, are looking up to the players,” Dykes said. “So we want to set a good example and do things outside the lines of the field. Obviously we want to get better on the field as well, but we believe it’s all tied together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.