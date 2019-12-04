WACO, Texas—For the first time in the history of the Carson-Newman football program, two Eagles have been named to the AFCA All-America teams in the same season.
Offensive lineman Phillip McDowell (Boiling Springs, S.C.) makes the first team, while Desmond Fairell (Miami, Fla.) earns a spot on the second team. They are the program's 125th and 126th All-Americans.
McDowell, recognized last year with All-America honors from Don Hansen's Football Gazette, becomes Carson-Newman's first two-time All-American since offensive lineman Michael Tribue was recognized in 2009 and 2010.
McDowell has helped clear the way for an offense that ranks fifth in the country in rushing with 292.7 yards per game, 25th in scoring in 36.8 points per game and 39th in total offense at 417.3 yards per game.
McDowell extended his school-record for knockdowns by an offensive lineman with another 44 knockdowns this year. He has a whopping 101 for his career, more than double Robby Ignagni, the previous record holder.
Additionally, McDowell cleared the way for a 1,000-yard rusher in his final three seasons in and orange and blue jersey. Through his blocking, he helped Antonio Wimbush (Kingland, Ga.) become the program's third 4,000-yard rusher.
This marks the third straight year McDowell represented Carson-Newman on the All-SAC first team.
Fairell has put his name in the record books on Carson-Newman's all-time interceptions list. Fairell finished his Carson-Newman career with 19 career picks, that's the third most all-time.
The seven interceptions Fairell has this year are tied for the third most for a single-season in school history. Fairell led the South Atlantic Conference in interceptions, he is eighth nationally.
Fairell has also broken up 11 passes this year and is ninth nationally in passes defensed.
He helmed a secondary that picked off 22 passes this season, the fifth most in a single season in school history.
