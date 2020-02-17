PHILIPPI, W. Va.—The Tusculum men's volleyball team showed no love on Valentine’s Day to IVA-foe Alderson Broaddus, sweeping the Battlers handily on a .339 hitting clip.
The Pioneers (3-9, 2-1 IVA) won the match by scores of 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 over the Battlers (0-5, 0-1).
Conrad Roszowski led the six Battlers with eight kills, followed by Ifeanyi Ukachukwu (4) and Trevor Filer (3). Filer’s trio came on four swings, a .750 hitting percentage. He also claimed the team-high in assists with 10. Roszowski collected three service aces, while Chase Doyle dug up five attacks to head up the back row for the Battlers. Ukachukwu recorded four total blocks (one solo, three assists), just ahead of three block assists by Roszowski.
Matteo Miselli collected a match-high 11 kills, but Mackenzie Scott was the most effective. With a career-high nine kills on 10 swings, Scott hit a fiery .800. Arthur Amorim finished with four kills, while Hunter Walck notched three, both on a .600 clip. Lucas Blanco dished out 27 assists to fuel the offense. The Pioneers set a new program record with 12 aces on the night. Ivan Sosa’s three was a career-high effort with three teammates landing a pair each: Amorim, Blanco, and Scott.
Defensively, Jaret Knight and Blanco both netted four digs. In the front row, four Pioneers are credited with a pair of block assists: Amorim, Sosa, Shaun Kampshoff, and Shaphar Grant.
Alderson Broaddus hit .020 as a team with 17 kills and 16 attack errors in 51 total attempts. Tusculum hit .339 with 33 kills, 13 errors and 59 total attacks. The Pioneers led the Battlers in assists (30-16), aces (12-5), and digs (15-11), while the teams tied with six total blocks.
Tusculum led off the night with a first set hitting percentage of .500, shooting out to an 18-9 lead. Alderson Broaddus took the next three points, trying to crawl back within reach, but service errors by the Battlers kept giving the Pioneers an edge. Scott’s first ace of the contest clinched the opening frame for Tusculum.
The second set was a tighter affair with the Pioneers winning by a five-point margin. The Pioneers gained some breathing room towards the end of the frame. The blocking tag-team of Grant and Miselli started a solid stretch, which included kills from Grant, Scott, Amorim, and Miselli. Scott recorded his remaining ace to keep the momentum going for Tusculum into the third and final set.
Alderson Broaddus, looking to extend the night and win their first set of the season, used three consecutive aces by Roszowski to take the lead 6-5 to begin the frame. The Pioneers responded in kind, claiming eight of the next nine points, including a pair of aces by Sosa. Pulling back within two at 16-14, the Battlers allowed Tusculum to earn nine of the final 12 marks to clinch the three-set victory.
Tusculum begins the descent of its lengthy road swing with a trip to North Carolina to face Lees-McRae on Tuesday, February 18. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.
