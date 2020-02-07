HARRIMAN—The 2019-20 campaign was a strong one for the Newport Grammar Warriors, but met its end on Wednesday.
After finishing runner-up in the Area 9 Class A Tournament, the Warriors were set for a run to the state tournament at the Section 2 Class A Tournament this week.
They started the week off well with a lopsided victory over Hancock County, but fell just shy of a semifinal berth after running into Area 7 champion Oneida, who dismantled the Warriors 61-11 to bring their season to a close.
Wednesday night’s quarterfinal got off to a rough start, and NGS was never able to recover.
Oneida led 26-2 after the first period before taking a 49-3 advantage into the half. The lead continued to grow in the second half, as Oneida carried a 56-7 lead into the fourth before closing out the 50-point victory.
