JEFFERSON CITY—Junior CJ Jensen (Copenhagen, Denmark) has been named the Bluegrass Mountain Conference Female Swimmer of the Week Award after her performance in C-N's tri-meet against Emmanuel and SCAD on Jan. 18 in Franklin Springs, Georgia.
Jensen won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:08.32 and the 200-yard butterfly in 2:04.45.
She also led off the winning 200-yard medley relay for the Eagles.
"I have been working a lot on pace and race strategy lately and I think that has definitely helped me a lot," Jensen said. "I have been doing longer distances in fly in order to have a better endurance for the 200-yard fly especially, and it's just great to see the hard work pay off."
Her performances led C-N to a combined victory over the Bees and Lions in the team's final regular season event before Conference Championships and National Championships.
The Eagles women defeated SCAD 184-75 and beat Emmanuel 198-64.
It is the first time in Jensen's career that she has received the honor.
"It feels really good to be recognized by our conference," Jensen said. "I think it's super important for our team that we have gotten so many conference swimmers of the week this year and I think other teams are starting to notice us a lot more."
Jensen and the Eagles next march to Charlotte, North Carolina for the BMC Conference Championships from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16.
The team will then conclude its season from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14. 2020 in Geneva, Ohio at the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving National Championships.
"This is definitely a confidence boost towards going to Conference and Nationals," Jensen said. "I still have some small things I need to improve on but I am super excited to see how our team is going to do finishing off this great season."
