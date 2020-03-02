COSBY—The region tournament typically lends to close matchups. Team’s having to grind their way to a win to keep their state tournament hopes alive.
That wasn’t the case for the Cosby High Eagles on Saturday.
Cosby dominated its competition from start to finish, picking up a 77-37 victory over Cloudland in the Region 1-A Quarterfinals. The Eagles advance to take on District 1-A regular season champion, and tournament runner-up Hampton on Tuesday.
“I hope we continue to play at this level,” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. “It says a lot about where our focus is right now. This is the time of year where you have to survive and advance, and Tuesday is going to be another big challenge for us.”
Cosby (24-9) needed a late basket to lead at the end of the first period. After that, the game was completely in its hands.
Cloudland (15-16) put up 15 points in the first eight minutes, but needed double that to match that output by the end of the third. In the meantime the Eagles compiled a 21-point halftime lead that turned into a 31-point advantage going into the fourth.
If the Eagles were trying to send a statement to the rest of the field heading into this week’s semifinals, message should be received. Saturday’s loss is the worst loss the Highlanders have had all season, including the three losses the team took to Cosby’s next opponent, Hampton.
“I hope tonight’s performance sends a message,” Brooks said. “But at the same time I know we’re going to get Hampton’s best. They’re a team we’re used to seeing in the postseason and I expect a fight out of them.”
Trey Johnson led Cosby with a game-high 26 points. He was one of four Eagles to reach double figures. Jeremy Wise had 14, Braden Shaffer finished with 13 and Riley Galler had 12 points in a gritty effort.
“Our last two games we’ve done a really good job attacking the basket,” Brooks said. “When you do that successfully it opens up some shots on the perimeter. Our guys have done a good job understanding that and applying it. I hope that continues, moving forward.”
Hunter Shell was Cloudland’s leading scorer with 18 points.
The Eagles utilized their size advantage with Galler to open the game, feeding the ball to the big man in the paint for four quick points. Cloudland held the opening advantage though, thanks to an early 3-point make from Shell.
“Galler was huge for us tonight,” Brooks said. “Had our first four points, and I really think that got him going. He plays with a great motor, and when he plays like he tonight we’re a tough team to stop.”
Both teams traded the lead back and forth, with Cloudland leading for the majority of the first quarter by no more than a possession. Johnson had 10 points for Cosby in the first quarter, but it was a late three from Wise that put the Eagles on top 17-15 at the end of the first.
“Cloudland’s a team that wants to slow you down and play a half-court game,” Brooks said. “That’s not the way we want to play, though. We want to run. They did a good job slowing our pace and keeping up with us in that first quarter, but after that we were able to take over.”
Cosby opened the second with back-to-back 3-pointers to force a Highlanders’ timeout. What started as a 6-0 run became an 18-2 spurt to give the Eagles a 35-17 lead with less than a minute remaining in the first half.
Shaffer hit a mid-court heave at the horn to give the Eagles a 38-17 lead going into the half.
The Eagles quickly dashed any hopes of Cloudland getting back into contention. Their defense continued to limit the Highlanders’ production on the offensive end. It took them the entire second and third quarters before they matched their first-quarter scoring output.
Cosby pushed its lead past 30 in the third, as it led 61-30 going into the fourth.
After extending their lead to beyond 35 to force a running clock, the Eagles rode out the final eight minutes to a 40-point victory to move on to the semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.