Greeneville senior linebacker/running back Ty Youngblood has been named a finalist for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award in Class 4A.
Youngblood is the son of Trey and Misty Youngblood and was born in Newport.
The awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association at a luncheon on Dec. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Youngblood has 116 tackles (75 solo) and 18 tackles for loss – all team-highs – for Greeneville this season. He’s also rushed for 752 yards and 13 touchdowns on 113 carries.
In the classroom, Youngblood has a 3.96 grade point average and a 30 on the ACT.
Greeneville (10-2) defeated Anderson County 24-7 in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs last week and will travel to Elizabethton for a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Five Mr. Football semifinalists in each classification were announced on Nov. 7. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category were announced on the Titans website at www.titansonline.com on Tuesday. The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2019 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
This is the 35th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category.
More than 400 people, including the 30 finalists, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, are expected to attend the 2019 luncheon.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.
2019 TENNESSEE TITANS MR. FOOTBALL FINALISTS
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon; Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg; Holden Willis, Greenback
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cooper Baugus, Peabody; Aaron Swafford, Meigs County; Terry Wilkins, Fairley
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Grey Carroll, Alcoa; Donoven McCallister, Upperman; James Moore, Stratford
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Tim Coutras, Nolensville; Will McDonald, Livingston Academy; Ty Youngblood, Greeneville
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Spencer Briggs, Gallatin; Ja’sean Parks, Beech; Elijah Young, South-Doyle
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Bryson Eason, Whitehaven; Conner Murphy, Blackman; Lincoln Pare, Houston
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Kevin Davis, Trinity Christian; Kemari McGowan, MTCS; Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS 2A
Austin Hill, ECS; Dietrick Pennington, ECS; Nick Semptimphelter, BGA
DIVISION II, CLASS 3A
Elijah Howard, Baylor; Jabari Small, Briarcrest; Omari Thomas, Briarcrest
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Luke Akers, Ravenwood; Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy; Zeke Rankin, Alcoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.