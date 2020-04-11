One month ago high school spring sports teams were hitting the field to begin their seasons. A week later those seasons were put on hold.
As time continues to pass and fields across the nation remain empty, hope of a 2020 season being played begins to dwindle. Some states have already made the call to cancel high school classes for the remainder of the academic calendar, meaning high school sports within their borders are effectively cancelled.
The state of Tennessee and the TSSAA is still holding out hope that it will at some point be able to return to the classroom and the playing field, though. But for the time being coaches have taken it upon themselves to shine their own light of hope and let their players know they haven’t forgotten about them.
Cocke County High School baseball and softball coaches Andy Chrisman and Nicole Chrisman each joined in on the initiative this week, turning on the lights at the CCHS baseball and softball complexes on Wednesday night.
“We turned our lights on at 8:20 tonight for 20 minutes to honor our 2020 seniors. We love and miss you guys. I remain hopeful we will be back together soon. We are family,” Andy Chrisman said in a post on Twitter.
“I turned on our lights at 8:20 tonight for 20 minutes to honor our 2020 seniors. Keep your heads up. Love you all so much,” Nicole Chrisman said in a post in Twitter.
Cosby softball coach Mike Bryant expressed his intent to join the movement to the Plain Talk earlier in the week, as well.
The trend began in Texas last month, and has spread across the nation. The ‘Be The Light’ movement began to celebrate current high school seniors who are missing out on their final season with their respective programs during this hiatus.
Lights are being turned on at 8:20 p.m., which is 20:20 in military time, and are being left on for 20 minutes in order to honor the class of 2020.
