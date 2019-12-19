NEWPORT—For high school athletes, the moment they step on campus the goal immediately becomes having a spot on National Signing Day.
For Cocke County High School’s Stiles Moore, that dream just became reality.
The Fighting Cocks’ standout defensive end made his collegiate plans official on Wednesday by signing with Western Michigan University, a program he’s long been committed to since before the season started.
“Coach (Tim) Lester and coach (Lou) Esposito had a huge impact on my recruitment,” Moore said. “One of my former teammates from Knox Catholic actually took me up there to show me around, and the staff really accepted me with open arms. I can’t explain to them how grateful I am for the blessings that have been bestowed upon me.”
Moore’s signing was nothing more than a formality, as he’d been a solid commit to the Broncos since March of this year. The 3-star defensive end — according to 247 Sports — also held offers from power five programs such as Duke, Louisville and Iowa, but maintained Kalamazoo, Mich. would be his next home.
“I wanted to have a home lined up before I left Knox Catholic,” Moore said. “The coaches remained persistent that they were ready to have me as soon as I was ready, and that really opened up the opportunity I was looking for.”
Moore transferred into the program at Cocke County ahead of his senior season from Knox Catholic. While it might have been considered a risk at the time, the standout trench monster handled it well and came away stronger as a result.
“I think this year showed that I can handle adversity and any type of situation thrown at me,” Moore said. “You can feed me to the wolves but I’m going to eat them right back.”
The CCHS program welcomed him with open arms and made his final year of high school football a memorable one. Although it was a fresh start for him in his final season, he wasn’t a complete stranger to everyone.
“It means a lot to see Stiles off to the collegiate level,” CCHS head coach Scotty Dykes said. “I was his first youth coach in the sport, so there’s a special bond there. It’s been a pleasure watching him mature into the person and player he is today.”
Moore finished fourth on the team in total tackles in 2019, and had a team-leading eight tackles for a loss and four sacks.
“Coach Dykes and his staff really made me feel welcome,” Moore said. “Playing with a new team was a great benefit for me on and off the field, as well. I know they’re trying to build something special here and I’m excited to see what’s to come for this program.”
With his high school years behind him, Moore now sets out for the next chapter in his life. If this last year at CCHS is any indicator, Western Michigan will be set for the next four years with his talent.
“I’m excited to get on campus and get to work,” Moore said. “I’m so grateful for this new opportunity and can’t wait to see what lies ahead of me at the next level.”
