NEWPORT—The Cocke County Fighting Cocks gave the defending District 2-AAA champions a fight at home on Friday.
The Sevier County Smoky Bears looked as if they were going to run away with the game after heating up in the second quarter, but Cocke County opened up the second half to put it back within range. However, the Fighting Cocks did not have enough firepower to steal the lead from Sevier County in the 56-46 defeat.
“This was an encouraging game,” Cocke County’s head coach Ray Evans said. “We did a great job tonight taking care of the ball. We didn’t get in a hurry or play in a panic. You can stay with Sevier County when you settle down and don’t play how they want you to play. I am pleased with how we played.”
Cocke County (6-14, 1-7 District 2-AAA) did, however, prove it could hang in a game with the best in District 2-AAA after giving Sevier County (11-5, 7-1 District 2-AAA) a scare.
The Fighting Cocks had the game within five points in the fourth quarter thanks to a few big shots from Isaiah Elliott and Jody Swann that kept them right in it.
Elliott and Swann both dropped 13 points apiece.
“I was making jokes with the kids at halftime,” Evans said. “I had to loosen them up a little. We were playing a little tight in the first half. Whenever the guys got loose we started to hit shots. Isaiah and Jody saw that. After they relaxed, they started knocking down their shots.”
Unfortunately, Cocke County became outmatched against Sevier County’s scoring in a couple of quarters. The Smoky Bears’ defense denied many of Cocke County’s plays as well, which kept them separated until the final buzzer.
Wes Maples scored a game-high 17 points for Sevier County.
Despite the loss, Cocke County found encouragement by staying aggressive with the talent of the Smoky Bears.
“We slowed the game down to our pace,” Evans said. “Sevier County’s defense attacks offense very well. It’s almost impossible to find plays that can beat it, but we found one and stuck with it a few times.”
A.J. Mills’ aggressive start of eight points in the paint kept Cocke County within one point until 3-pointers started falling for Sevier County. A couple of 3’s gave Sevier County a 17-12 lead after one.
“That first quarter was huge,” Evans said. “We opened up competing. It showed how we have been practicing. Our practices have been very competitive lately and it showed out there on the quarter tonight.”
Cocke County had trouble finding a bucket in the second quarter as it was outscored 13-7.
The defense of the Fighting Cocks kept the Smoky Bears from gaining much momentum though, as many offensive possessions were unsuccessful for Sevier County, but it still led 30-19 at the half.
The Smoky Bears broke out two quick scoring possessions to start the second half to build their lead to 34-19. The Fighting Cocks managed a quick 7-point run including baskets from three different players that brought them within eight points.
After trading baskets, Elliott drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 36-31 with under three minutes to play in the third.
Both sides exchanged 3-pointers before ending the quarter as Sevier County led 43-36 heading into the final eight minutes.
Sevier County regained a double-digit lead to begin the fourth quarter, as Maples knocked down four-straight foul shots. Elliott cut the deficit back to single digits with his triple as Cocke County trailed 50-41.
“We have to keep that mentality that we can compete and play with the best,” Evans said. “I have seen the potential of this team and whenever we relax and play our style of basketball, we play very well. I am overall encouraged with what we did and how we hung in there.”
After the lead was cut down to seven points, Sevier County began to take advantage of the opportunities given to it late in the game.
The foul shots fell for the Smokey Bears to keep them ahead by double digits and to grab the victory on the road.
CCHS will look to show continued improvement on the road next week, as it travels to Morristown on Tuesday to take on the Morristown West Trojans. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.