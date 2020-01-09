COSBY—When Eduardo Gonzalez first stepped on the field as a freshman in 2016, Cosby Eagles head coach Kevin Hall knew he had a special kid that was in store for big things.
On Monday, another step in the senior’s prolific path throughout his high school career was taken.
Gonzalez was named to the Tennessee High School Football Coaches Association’s (TnFCA) Class 2A All-State team as a kicker on Monday, becoming the program’s first selection since 2014.
“It didn’t start to feel real at first,” Gonzalez said. “It’s surreal for sure, though. I wasn’t expecting it. I never expected I would make an All-State team, but it’s a tremendous honor. I look at it as more of a team award, though. I could’ve never reached this goal without the teammates I have around me.”
The last Eagle to hold All-State honors was Dereck Weeks, who was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s (TSWA) list as a quarterback in a season where he amassed over 2,000 yards both on the ground and through the air.
Gonzalez’s path to All-State recognition is a similar one. Though he’s listed on the team as a kicker, he’s been so much more for the Eagles over the last four seasons.
“I doubt very many kids who make All-State as a kicker are also their team’s leading rusher and tackler,” Hall said. “He makes so many things work better on the field because of his many talents as an overall player. Replacing him will be tough because he leaves gigantic shoes to fill.”
In his senior season, Gonzalez was the team’s leading rusher and points getter. He was also third on the team in tackles.
In 2019 Gonzalez rushed for 817 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, and nine touchdowns. On defense he amassed 28 tackles, six for a loss, and held two sacks by season’s end.
Over the years Hall and Gonzalez have created a special bond, which makes it harder for the program’s head man to see the senior depart after this season. The two still get one more run together in the spring on the the soccer pitch, though, which will put a cap on what’s been a memorable run.
“He coaches me in soccer, to be honest,” Hall said. “He’s such a good leader and confident young man. He has led practice every day for the last two years. I myself have been fortunate to have him there to do that much better than I could. He’s truly a special kid.”
Gonzalez has not only been a standout, multi-sport athlete at Cosby, but a standup student as well. It’s what will make him an easy take at the next level, should he choose to take that next step.
“(Gonzalez) deserves every bit of recognition he gets,” Hall said. “I’ve had very few kids who work as hard as he has on the field, in the weight room and in the classroom. Very deserving kid and makes me very proud happy for him.”
Nonetheless, Gonzalez’s mark on Cosby athletics as a whole is now in place. He joins an illustrious group across all of the school’s athletic programs as being picked as an All-State honor, and will be remembered for many years to come.
“Football guys, basketball guys and all the older folks around the program all comment on the special mark (Gonzalez) will leave on athletics at Cosby,” Hall said. “Teachers and administrators will all comment on the special mark he will leave on the school as a whole. He’s a very special young man who will forever be a part of Cosby.”
