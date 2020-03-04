MORRISTOWN—Losing in the postseason is hard enough. Doing so in the manner the Cosby High Eagles did on Tuesday will take some time to get over.
The Eagles led most of the night in Tuesday’s Region 1-A Semifinals, and appeared destined to make their fourth trip in the last five years to the region championship game and Class A Sectionals.
Instead, a missed free-throw here and what could best be described as a swallowed whistle there led to their ultimate demise.
“This one is going to take a little time to get over,” Brooks said. “We’ll probably take a three-week break, but then it’s back to work. That’s all we can do. Got to put one foot in front of the other and start working towards next year.”
Everyone saw it live, and has poured over the video replay countless times by this point.
It’s easy to point to Hampton’s inbound play to go ahead as the deciding factor in Tuesday’s loss. After all, it appeared Hunter Workman was hip-tossed to the ground while trying to guard Hampton’s Caleb Oaks, who had the go-ahead and game-winning shot.
However, going 2-of-7 from the free-throw line in the fourth did the Eagles no favors.
“I thought where we missed our chance was free-throws down the stretch,” Brooks said. “We missed quite a few in the fourth, and that’ll get you beat every time.”
Free-throws weren’t the only thing that hurt Cosby in the end.
The Eagles raced out to a 15-6 lead after the first period, but gave up 18 points in the second quarter. They gave up 17 more in the fourth, all while only scoring 19 of their own in the entire second half.
Their offensive struggles weren’t due to a lack of good looks at the basket. Shots just wouldn’t fall. Each miss allowed Hampton to inch closer until it took its first lead of the game late in the third quarter, and of course put in the go-ahead score with three seconds remaining.
Sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce in your favor. It’s part of it.
While Cosby’s season may be over, the journey is not. These Eagles have the chance to be remembered for how they come back from this rather than the loss itself.
“You can’t always come out on top, and I understand that,” Brooks said. “But I hope this fuels our guys. I know it’s going to fuel me. I’m ready to get back after it because I want to get back on top. I’m already looking forward to it.”
However, for three seniors the ride is over. Braden Shaffer, Jeremy Wise and Blake Coggins won’t be back to seek redemption next year. Instead, their next chapter begins.
“I just told those guys to keep their heads up,” Brooks said. “I know there’s a lot of hurt in our locker room and ultimately we’re not where we wanted to be, but they still have a lot to look forward to.
“This is just a small part of their life, and I know they’re going to go on and do some great things in this world. That’s honestly what matters most to me.”
