CHARLOTTE, N.C.—All 12 players that walked onto the floor for coach Mike Mincey Saturday afternoon at Curry Arena scored and Carson-Newman shot above 50 percent from the field and long range in a 97-53 dismantling of Queens in South Atlantic Conference action.
"Obviously after our performance on Wednesday night when we gave up a game, we weren't happy with our performance down the stretch," Mincey said. "We shot the ball well on Wednesday but there were other little things that we wanted to work on. We came into someone else's gym and shot it really outstanding today. That's something we need to do because we knew we would see a zone."
Kayla Marosites (Elizabethton, Tenn.) moved past Lisa Stogner for fourth on the school's career rebounding list bringing her total up to 1,020. The senior posted her 21st double-double of the year matching her own single-season record finishing with 19 points and 11 boards on 8-for-14 shooting.
Harli Smith (Jamestown, Tenn.) added a dozen points going 5-for-8 from the field adding four assists scoring in double figures for the ninth time this year and second straight game.
"I had a few rough games before these last two," Smith said. "I was just tired of it really and I was ready to prove that I should be in the starting lineup. Coach told me that we have confidence in you and that you need to have confidence in yourself and wanted to push me to do better."
Braelyn Wykle (Greeneville, Tenn.) was the third and final Lady Eagle to score in double figures finishing with 10 points adding three assists and a pair of pilfers.
Carson-Newman (19-7, 15-5) increased its winning streak over Queens (5-21, 4-16) to an even dozen game winning by at least 40 points for the third time in the last six meetings with the Royals.
Mincey's crew led the charge on the glass with a 46-26 differential scoring 36 points in the paint and producing 19 points off of 18 Queens giveaways.
The Lady Eagles missed eight of their first 11 shots from the field and led 8-6 four minutes into the game before scoring nine straight and closing the period on a 12-2 run to take a 20-8 lead after 10 minutes.
C-N found its shooting stroke in the second making four of five from deep and 62 percent from the field finishing the half on a 9-2 run to go ahead 41-17 at the break.
Out of the locker room, the Lady Eagles scored 17 of the first 22 points of the third to jump ahead 58-22 at the six-minute mark on a triple from Wykle. C-N forced eight turnovers in the frame and scored 15 points off of those turnovers to produce its highest scoring third quarter of the year at 31 to go ahead 72-37 going into the fourth.
In the final period the team shot 53 percent from the field and outscored Queens 25-16 to coast to a 44-point victory.
Julia Raflund and Taylor Stevens paced the Royals with 13 points apiece in the game combining to go 9-for-16 from the field. The rest of the roster went 9-for-38 as no other player produced double figures. The Royals shot 33 percent from the field and made five three-pointers.
The Lady Eagles play their final true road game of the regular season on Wednesday night at 5:30 paying UVa-Wise a visit.
