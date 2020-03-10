KNOXVILLE—The Cocke County High Fighting Cocks were one play away from making an improbable late comeback to win their 2020 opener.
However, the final run they needed never came across. Instead, South-Doyle found the go-ahead run CCHS had hoped for, securing a 5-4 victory in nine innings in favor of the Cherokees on opening day, Tuesday.
Cocke County (0-1, 0-1 District 2-AAA) trailed South-Doyle (1-0, 1-0 District 2-AAA) 4-0 going into the sixth inning. By that point the Big Red had only sent a maximum of four batters to the plate in any given inning.
After getting one run across in the top of the sixth CCHS was down to its last three outs and in need of at least three runs to extend the game. It found those runs in a miraculous effort in the top of the seventh, and held South-Doyle scoreless in the bottom half to force extra innings.
In the end, though, the winning run eluded Cocke County in the eighth in ninth innings. The Cherokees brought in the game winner in the bottom of the ninth to secure the one-run, walk-off victory on opening night.
The Cherokees got on the board first after an error allowed their lead-off hitter to get to third, allowing him to steal his way home. The lead remained 1-0 through the fourth, before South-Doyle put together a three-run inning in the bottom half of the fifth to hold a 4-0 advantage over Cocke County.
CCHS responded in the top of the sixth with an RBI double from senior Bradyn Long to put the Fighting Cocks on the board. However, they still trailed 4-1 going into the bottom half of the frame.
After sending South-Doyle down in order to end the sixth, the Fighting Cocks were down to their final three outs and in need of at least three runs to extend the game.
Cocke County put two on with back-to-back walks before a single from A.J. Mills loaded the bases with no outs. Hunter White brought in the first run of the inning on an RBI single to make it 4-2 with two on and no outs.
The Cherokees picked up back-to-back outs on a strikeout and fielder’s choice. The fielder’s choice brought the third run of the game across for CCHS, but left it trailing by one with one out to give.
Getting aggressive on the bases, David Stinnett went to steal second after getting on. South-Doyle tried to pick him off but flung the ball into center field instead. As a result, A.J. Mills was able to get to the plate from third, bringing in the tying run to keep the Big Red alive.
The Cherokees were able to retire the side before giving up any more runs, but now sat at a 4-4 stalemate and were forced to step up to the plate in the bottom of the seventh.
South-Doyle put three on, and moved a runner to third in the bottom of the last. However, Cocke County worked its way out of the frame still tied to force extra innings.
Both teams went scoreless in the eighth. CCHS put a runner on third in the top of the ninth, but South-Doyle proceeded to strikeout the side and keep the game knotted up at 4-all with a chance to win it in the bottom half.
The Cherokees made good on their opportunity to put the game away. After being issued a lead-off walk. a wild pitch moved their lead-off hitter into scoring position. From there Braden Ott brought in the walk-off winner with an RBI single banged into the corner to give S-D an opening day victory over the Fighting Cocks.
The series shifts to Newport on Tuesday, as CCHS is set to host the Cherokees in the rematch. First pitch at Cocke County is slated for 5:30 p.m.
