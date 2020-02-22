COSBY—Chad Styles might not get the spotlight, but he’ll get the opponent’s attention if he starts making shots.
The senior hit from 3-point range three times Friday night, helping Cosby advance to its 12th straight district championship game with a 69-37 win over Washburn.
Styles worked himself open on the left side with the first quarter winding down. His first triple helped the Eagles (22-9) take a 24-7 lead to the second quarter. And he didn’t slow down, knocking down two more 3-pointers for Cosby’s first six points of the second period. Like 11 of the 12 players who scored for Cosby, Styles didn’t crack double digits but nevertheless gave the opposing defense another shooter to guard.
“It’s more of a team thing for me,” Styles said. “I try to do the little things — rebound, play good defense, and get my teammates the ball. If i’m open, they get the ball to me and I knock the shots down the best I can.”
With his three triples, Styles matched Trey Johnson with nine points. Johnson’s breakaway dunk and ensuing 3-pointer gave Cosby a comfortable lead, and the Eagles never looked back — turning a 7-6 lead into a 35-7 advantage in the second quarter.
Paxton Coggins hit from 3-point range and the baseline in the second quarter, giving Cosby its 28-point cushion. Although Washburn (6-22) pulled within 35-13 at halftime, Johnson added two more baskets to help give the momentum back to Cosby. Jeremy Wise ensured the Eagles remained comfortably ahead with his fast-break dunk early in the third quarter. He finished with 8 while Coggins added 7.
“It was really nice to see everybody contribute,” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. “It’s really nice when you can win a game and get your younger guys in to learn. You don’t want (starters) to get tired this time of year.”
Shayden O’Dell was the only Eagle to hit double figures, as he finished with 10. The freshman scored all of his points in the second half, starting with his third-quarter triple. After hitting another 3-pointer for a 63-33 lead in the fourth, O’Dell added two more baskets for his final tally.
Braden Shaffer scored all 6 of his points in the opening quarter. The first of his two 3-pointers broke a 2-2 tie and put Cosby ahead for good. Shaffer then followed Wise’s layup with his other 3-pointer as the Eagles reeled off their 28-1 run.
“It’s really run (to have teammates who can score) because it takes a lot of pressure off you as a scorer on any given night,” Styles said. “If you do light up a team, they’ll focus on you and it’ll open everybody else up. It’s fun to get everybody in (the scorebook). I love them to death.”
Slate Shropshire joined the scoring in the final ticks of the third quarter, hitting a 3-pointer to give Cosby a 54-25 advantage.
Riley Galler hit two first-quarter layups for his 4 points, and Cooper Stuart added two baskets in the second half. Blake Coggins knocked down the Eagles’ 10th triple of the game in the third quarter. Logan Cline and Ethan Shults both finished in the paint once.
The win gave Cosby its 33rd straight victory over the Pirates, who had already clinched their first Region 1-A quarterfinal appearance since 2013. Washburn clinched its regional and District 2-A semifinal appearance with its 42-39 quarterfinal triumph over Greenback.
Skyler Hurst led Washburn with 16 points, scoring eight in each half and going 8-of-11 at the foul line. Blake Cotter added 10 points, nearly all of which came in the paint. But the Pirates didn’t make a 3-pointer in the game.
The Eagles take on Jellico seeking their second straight District 2-A crown. Start time is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night after Hancock County and Washburn square off for third place.
