The 31st edition of the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic basketball tournament will tip off at Hal Henard Gymnasium after Christmas with a few changes this year.
The most notable of those is that for the first time the bracket has been expanded to 18 teams, which has made the tournament a five-day affair.
The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville has also been brought in as a sponsor to bring more recognition and prestige to what is already one of the most highly regarded tournaments in the state.
“I’m excited about some of the changes that have been made to the tournament, and am hopeful that they will be good for Greeneville and Greene County,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “Hopefully we get the right weather that encourages people to come out and spend some time watching some good basketball. There are some tough teams in the field this year.”
With the expanded bracket, games will start at 1 p.m. on December 26 with a pair of play-in games. The opening game of the tournament will pit defending champion Oak Ridge against Cocke County. The Lady Wildcats are without last year’s tournament MVP Jada Guin, who is at Tennessee Tech, but will still be a tough out in the tournament. Oak Ridge already has wins over two teams in the field, Meigs County and South Greene.
The other play-in game will be between West Greene and Dobyns-Bennett. The winners of those games will be slotted into the traditional 16-team bracket.
The first round will be split into two days with four games being played on December 26 beginning at 4 p.m. and four games being played December 27.
In addition to West Greene, three other Greene County schools will open tournament play on day one. Chuckey-Doak will play Lanier (Ga.), Greeneville will play Upperman and North Greene will play Archer (Ga.).
The Lady Huskies might be the favorite among the local contingent to make some noise in the tournament, with 10 wins coming into the tournament, but they will be tested early against a big and athletic squad from Georgia.
North Greene coach James Buchanan embraces that challenge and wants to see how the Lady Huskies react to a lineup unlike what they have seen so far.
“We want to see how we compete against teams that are longer, more athletic and maybe stronger,” Buchanan said. “That is always one of the challenges of this tournament, adjusting to the length of some of these teams. That changes how we do a lot of things, it changes your spacing on the floor. How we adjust to that will go a long way in determining how successful we are in this tournament.”
South Greene will begin its tournament on day two with an intriguing matchup against Meigs County. The Lady Rebels are coming off of a Class 2A state tournament berth a year ago, and Meigs County is one of the early favorites to be playing in the Class 2A state tournament come March.
For South Greene coach Stephen Gregg, the outcome of this meeting in December is not what his team is focused on, but it is a good opportunity to see where his squad stands among the state’s elite.
“We’re getting better every time, and this tournament is a good time to learn. We know that we are going to see good competition. It’s a strong field. We are young and we need to keep learning,” Gregg said.
The tournament has always brought in some of the best Class 3A schools in the state, but with Meigs County and Upperman in the field the local schools will get a chance to see where they stack up against a pair of teams that many expect to be playing in the Class 2A state tournament.
As always the tournament is bringing in some talented teams from out of state. Three of those teams are from Georgia – Archer, Dacula and Lanier. Parkersburg, West Virginia, will be in the field and Rockcastle, Kentucky, will be back in the bracket after its last appearance in 2012.
The other teams in this year’s Ladies Classic are East Hamilton, Jefferson County and Morristown West.
