MORRISTOWN—The Cocke County Fighting Cocks gave up too much too soon, which proved to be their demise on Friday.
Facing one of the top teams in the league in Morristown East, Cocke County was able to trade blows throughout the night, but not before spotting it a 20-point lead in the first half. That start proved costly as it led to a 76-64 victory for the Hurricanes.
“Whoever throws the first punch and gets a big lead like (Morristown East) did, that’s usually what they win by,” CCHS coach Ray Evans said. “They jumped out on us with a 13-0 lead, got up by 20 or more at one point, but in the end they still won by 12. That start was the difference.
Youth continued to show for Cocke County (6-12, 1-5 District 2-AAA) as Morristown East’s (11-8, 5-1 District 2-AAA) pressure defense was a major bother for the young Big Red to start Friday night’s contest.
“We played too timid in the first half,” Evans said. “We were hesitant, and you can’t do that against a team like East. They got out on you with their press and force you into mistakes when you play hesitant like we did.”
The Fighting Cocks were able to settle in as the game went on. In the second half they were able to be more effective against the press and get more easy buckets by being more decisive. The ‘Canes were able to hit shots when they needed to maintain the margin they had created to keep a comeback out of CCHS out of the cards, though.
“We passed the ball, played like we know how and broke the press in the second half,” Evans said. “That led to layups, so it looked a lot better. Our press break is the same, no matter what type of press it is. Only thing we did different in the second half was execute and play like we’re supposed to.”
Cocke County junior Keaston Jackson was on a mission on Friday night. Coming off the bench he led the Fighting Cocks in scoring with a game-high 27 points, including a 13-point scoring spurt in the third quarter.
“Keaston’s still got to get in better shape,” Evans said. “He played well again tonight. He benefitted a lot from our press break in the second half. He’s been sick lately and needs to get to full health, but he’s capable of night’s like tonight.”
Isaiah Elliott also finished in double figures with 12. Morristown East was led in scoring by Micah Simpson’s 25-point performance. The ‘Canes had two others reach double figures, as Shaffer Harville and Braden Ilic each finished with 12.
Morristown East opened the night with a 13-0 run before Cocke County got on the board. The ‘Canes pressure defense bothered the Big Red early and often, leading to points in transition on the other end.
The ‘Canes frenetic scoring pace slowed as the quarter went on, but they still led 19-5 at the end of the opening period.
East led by as much as 17 early in the second quarter, but would close the period strong by pushing its advantage past 20 before going into the half. The ‘Canes led by as much as 26 points before taking a 42-21 lead into the break.
Cocke County ate into the ‘Canes lead in the third, getting within 14, but East was able to match scores to maintain its distance. Jackson had the majority of the Big Red’s third-quarter scoring production with 13 points in the frame, including a 2-minute spurt were he had scored all of their points by breaking East’s press defense.
Morristown East was able to re-extend its lead by the end of the third, though, taking a 59-41 advantage into the fourth.
CCHS worked the ‘Canes lead down again to start the fourth, and got within 10 before the final buzzer, but East was able to maintain the advantage it had built to stave off the Fighting Cocks for a 12-point victory.
Cocke County will look to bounce back with another tough district opponent on the road Tuesday. The Fighting Cocks travel to Knoxville to take on South Doyle for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
