GREENEVILLE—Tusculum University distance runner Nicole McMillen has been named the AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Women's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week, for the week ending Feb. 9.
McMillen broke her own school and SAC record after placing second in the 5,000 meters at the Camel City Invitational on Friday at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. McMillen was clocked in 16:53.86 to break her own record of 17:01.33 set two weeks earlier at the University of South Carolina. McMillen's converted time of 16:46.16 ranks her seventh in the Division II rankings in the 5K.
The Pickering, Ontario native, who earned SAC Track honors for the second time this season, is currently seventh in the 3,000 meters on the Division II performance list, with a time of 9:39.38 set at the Carolina Challenge on Jan. 31.
The Pioneers return to action on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the USC Open in Columbia, South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.