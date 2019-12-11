PARROTTSVILLE 45, BRIDGEPORT 43 (OT - GIRLS)
As if three overtimes wasn’t enough in their first meeting, the Bridgeport and Parrottsville girls basketball teams decided to play extra hoops again on Monday night.
This time though, they settled for just one overtime period.
Parrottsville did just enough in the extra period to earn the 45-43 win, but it was their furious comeback in the final period that made the biggest difference.
After tailing 19-12 at halftime, the Lady Parrotts faced a 26-17 deficit headed into the fourth quarter.
No problem, though.
Parrottsville exploded for 20 points in the final six minutes of regulation to erase the Bridgeport lead and force overtime.
Destiny Reece and Blake Clevenger led the way for the Lady Parrotts, scoring 18 and 16 points, respectively.
Halle Kitchen’s had a stellar night on offense for Bridgeport, scoring a game-best 23 points.
PARROTTSVILLE (45): Destiny Reese 18, Blake Clevenger 16, Kirsten Moore 4, Adisen McNealy 3, Isabella Wilson 2, Brook Clevenger 2.
BRIDGEPORT (43): Halle Kitchen 23, Calie Presnell 9, Chesnee Rollins 6, Alexis Evans 4, Madylyn Bible. 1.
DEL RIO 23, EDGEMONT 22 (GIRLS)
A strong second half comeback put Del Rio in the win column on Monday night.
Trailing by 11 points at halftime, the Lady Trojans came storming back to squeak by with a 23-22 win at Edgemont.
Edgemont closed the opening half strong, taking a 17-6 lead into the locker room and seemingly had done enough to put away Del Rio, while opening a double-digit halftime edge.
The Lady Trojans though held Edgemont to just a pair of field goals on the offensive end in the second half. The Lady Panthers struggled mightily at the free-throw line as well, hitting on one-of-11 in the second half.
Del Rio’s Jessi Swanger scored four points in the third period to close the gap to 19-16. Meanwhile Sierra Fisher hit two big baskets in the fourth quarter, which helped her team secure the win.
DEL RIO (23): Jessi Swanger 6, Hannah Strange 6, Sierra Fisher 4, Lexi Fleming 3, Vanessa Diaz 2, Ariel Woody 2.
EDGEMONT (22): Kenzie Stuart 7, Kera Clevenger 6, Kenley Jones 4, Kadence Watson 2, Logan Edmonds 2, Cianna Davis 1.
PARROTTSVILLE 53, BRIDGEPORT 32 (BOYS)
A strong start by the Parrottsville Parrots derailed any hopes of Bridgeport on Monday night.
Parrottsville opened the game on a 13-2 run and never looked back on their way to a 53-32 win.
The Parrotts led the game 24-12 at halftime and by a 38-23 margin after three quarters.
Leland Sartain led the way for Parrottsville with a 21-point night, helping pace a team effort that saw seven different players score in the game.
PARROTTSVILLE (53): Leland Sartain 21, Logan Hommell 9, Alex Fine 8, Payton Worex 6, Ethan Nease 3, Daniel Price 2. Dylan Webb 2.
BRIDGEPORT (32): Raeshon Palmer 9, Keagan Hall 8, River Shropshire 6, Devante Wigfall 5, Blake Ellison. 2, Zander Ball 2.
GRASSY FORK 40, NORTHWEST 23 (BOYS)
A strong defensive performance in the second period allowed the Grassy Fork Ravens to defense its home floor with a 40-23 win over Northwest on Monday.
Clinging to a 9-7 lead after a quarter, Grassy Fork held the Patriots scoreless over the next six minutes to take a double digit lead it would not relinquish into the halftime break.
The Ravens led the game 17-7 at halftime and 28-18 after three quarters.
Grassy Fork was the recipient of a balanced scoring effort on the evening with seven different players cracking the scoring column. Cyler Davis led all scorers in the game with 11 points, while Kannon Surber added nine.
Leo Campos Nuci and Benito Torres led Northwest with seven points each.
GRASSY FORK (40): Cyler Davis 11, Kannon Surber 9, Hunter Gorrell 6, Trevor La Rue 5, Spencer Moore 4, Cooper Davis 3, Peyton Raines 2.
NORTHWEST (23): Leo Campos Nuci 7, Benito Torres 7, Rolando Campos Rodriguez 5, Donovan Campos Nuci 2, Jackie Barnette 2.
EDGEMONT 46, DEL RIO 14 (BOYS)
A strong opening half helped the Edgemont Panthers put its win over Del Rio on ice early on.
The Panthers stormed out to an early 16-3 lead en route to a 24-6 halftime edge to take a good hold on the game.
Despite struggling on offense in the second half, the Panthers were able to pull away for a 32-point win. Edgemont scored just four points in the third period, but added 18 to close out the game in the final quarter.
Edgemont, which was led by Jack Hicks’ eight-point night, had 11 different players score. Del Rio was led by Elijah Hembree., who scored six.
EDGEMONT (46): Jack Hicks 8, Jarvis Scipio 7, Jerome Cofield 7, Tyson Sutton 6, Darius Marshall 4, Keith Raines 3, Ethan Watson 3, Levi Fox 2, Caden Lane 2, Nate Shults 2, Austin Gresham 2.
DEL RIO (14): Elijah Hembree 6, Kenneth Diaz 3, Zyki Robinson 2, Cody Strange 2, Logan Bowlin 1.
COSBY 42, CENTERVIEW 24 (BOYS)
A strong second half allowed the Cosby Eagles to steadily pull away from Centerview on Monday night.
Cosby outscored the Falcons 17-7 in the third period to turn a 19-10 halftime edge into a 36-17 lead headed into the fourth quarter.
Austin Sprouse and Greycin Cobble each scored six in the quarter for Cosby, to help extend their team’s lead into double figures.
Centerview kept the game close for half, despite hitting on just three of its field goal attempts in the first 12 minutes.
Cosby continued its solid third period work into the fourth quarter to take the win.
Ethan Hurley led all Centerview scorers with six points.
COSBY (42): Austin Sprouse 13, Mack Holt 8, Greycin Cobble 6, Tristian Ellison 4, Aiden Butler 4, Jaxon Cameron 3, Ethan Cardwell 2, Aiden Whaley 2.
CENTERVIEW (24): Ethan Hurley 6, Jonah Loyd 4, Bryson Miller 4, Kyler Bowing 4, Aiden Flaten 2.
COSBY 33, CENTERVIEW 22 (GIRLS)
A strong offensive effort by the Cosby Lady Eagles helped them claim a 33-22 win over Centerview on Monday.
Kylee Cornwell scored 11 points and Shylee Weeks added nine to cap off a team performance that saw seven different players score in the game.
Cornwell knocked down a trio of 3-pointers for the Lady Eagles, including three in the first half, as Cosby claimed a 20-11 lead at halftime.
The Lady Eagles steadily pulled away in the second half, opening up a 26-15 lead after three quarters. Cosby allowed just four second half field goals in pulling away to win by 11 points.
Three Centerview players scored in the game, led by Mason McMahan’s 10 points, followed by Abby Zajac’s eight.
COSBY (33): Kylee Cornwell 11, Shylee Weeks 9, Ariel Ottinger 5, Ella Hicks 2, Katie Hurley 2, Allie Ottinger 2, Gracie Jenkins 2.
CENTERVIEW (22): Mason McMahan 10, Abby Zajac 8, Kiley Meeks 4.
GRASSY FORK 40, NORTHWEST 16 (GIRLS)
The Lady Ravens of Grassy Fork set the tone early in Monday’s 40-16 win over Northwest.
Grassy Fork opened the game on an 18-0 first quarter run and scored 28 of the game’s first 30 points in opening up an insurmountable 28-2 lead at the intermission.
Alexis McGaha, who led all scorers with 10 points in the game, notched all of her baskets in the game’s opening quarter in helping set the pace. Chloe Hance and Shylee Shelton helped the Lady Ravens as well, scoring each of their combined 13 points in the opening half.
With the lead well in hand, Grassy Fork held a 34-10 edge after three quarters.
Northwest’s Brooke Williams led her team with eight points.
GRASSY FORK (40): Alexis McGaha 10, Chloe Hance 7, Shylee Shelton 6, Stella Perry 6, Kate Raines 4, Ada Deaton 2, Abigail Stokely 2, Kinnlea Norwood 2, Madison Miller 1.
NORTHWEST (16): Brooke Williams 8, Alicia Morales 4, Faith Robinson 2, Brionna Moll 2.
TONIGHT'S ACTION: Teams return to the hardwood this evening to continue play in the next-to-last date before Christmas break.
Smoky Mountain hosts Northwest, Centerview goes to Edgemont, Bridgeport hosts Cosby and Parrottsville goes to Del Rio.
All games tip off at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.