COSBY—Lauren Ford developed her inside game for nights like these. She didn’t have the clearest view of it, but game film will take care of that.
Despite being poked in the eye, Ford returned in the second half and energized Cosby’s home crowd with her effort — and second effort. Ford’s second-chance points and rebounding, especially late, helped Cosby take down Pigeon Forge 59-53 Tuesday night, snapping a 12-game losing streak to the Lady Tigers. It was also Pigeon Forge’s first loss at Cosby High School since Nov. 30, 2007.
Ford scored 10 of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter. Her last point — surprise — came on a second chance. The 5-foot-7 post drew a foul and missed the front end of a one-and-one, but she rebounded her own miss and converted her next time at the foul line with 48 seconds to play.
And it wasn’t the first time Ford took advantage of her second chance, as Cosby (13-10) rebounded her first free-throw miss of the frame. Ford drove to the basket for the go-ahead layup and then buried a 15-foot jumper for a 48-45 lead. Her second midrange jump shot of the fourth built a 55-51 Cosby lead.
But the Lady Eagles felt Ford’s absence in the second and third quarters, as she left the game after being poked in the eye.
“When I went back in, I was still jittery and couldn’t see but I just knew we had to dig deep and pull one out,” said Ford, who adjusted her game in the offseason knowing she’d play the 5 position. “I realized we were going to have to have somebody step up in the post position. It just depends what we’re running. Sometimes I’ll step out and shoot a 3, but I knew I really had to work on my inside game and finishing around the basket.”
The Lady Tigers (11-11) had a chance to tie or take the lead with less than two minutes remaining. Bralyn McGaha, however, knocked the ball loose near half court. McGaha finished the layup to put Cosby ahead 57-53 with 1:37 to play. She finished with 8 points, all in the second half.
After burying a long 3-pointer to give Cosby its first lead 30-29, McGaha converted a turnover into a layup and a three-point play with 1:46 in the third. The and-one ended a 14-2 Cosby run and gave the Lady Eagles a 39-31 lead before Pigeon Forge rallied with nine straight points.
Karli Roach made it a 39-36 game with her step-back triple, and Sarah Teaster finished a backdoor cut to make it 39-38 after three. Teaster, who matched Iva Parton with 15 points to lead the Lady Tigers, scored on a putback to open the fourth. Roach, who had 13, drove the baseline to give Pigeon Forge its final lead 49-48 with 4:21 left.
But Cosby didn’t allow Roach and Jhayda McKinney to do nearly as much damage as in the first meeting, in which the two combined for 34 points. Tuesday, they combined for 19 as McKinney scored 6.
“That’s huge. One of our goals before the game was to hold them under 30 points. I told the girls if we hold them under 30, we have a good shot to win the game,” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. “We hammered zone offense in practice this week and Lauren did a good job attacking the high post.”
All of McKinney’s points came from 3-point range, and her second triple gave the Lady Tigers a 43-41 lead early in the fourth. Parton hit from 3-point range in each of the first three quarters, but Cosby limited her to two fourth-quarter points.
Kinley Coggins had 10 points, nine of them coming from behind the 3-point line. Cosby trailed 22-11 in the second quarter when Leia Groat brought the Lady Eagles to life. Groat drove in for a layup and knocked down a 3-pointer before Coggins knocked down two triples, tying the halftime score 22-22. Coggins added another 3 early in the third quarter.
“That really got us going,” Lowe said. “I told the girls to give the crowd a reason to get loud, and they got loud there in the second half.”
Teaster and Roach each hit from 3-point range in the opening minute, and Pigeon Forge built an early 12-3 lead. Gracie Myers buried a triple and Ford cleaned up a miss to make it 15-8 after the first quarter. Myers and Gracie Johnson both had 6 points, and Groat scored 7.
Johnson’s second 3-pointer gave the Lady Eagles a 51-49 lead with 4:10 in the game. Myers scored her final point at the foul line with 57 seconds left, and she rebounded her own miss to set up Ford’s finish.
Tessa McGaha scored a layup off Myers’ assist, and Sabrina Keller added 5 points in the second half. Both of her field goals came on offensive rebounds.
The Lady Eagles return to conference play Thursday night, hosting Tennessee School for the Deaf at 6 p.m.
