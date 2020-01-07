STRAWBERRY PLAINS—The Newport Grammar Warriors made another big statement with a lopsided road win on Monday.
Rush Strong was the victim of the talented Warriors in their first taste of action since the holiday break. NGS stormed out to an early lead that only grew the rest of the way to top the Plainsmen in a 49-15 rout.
The Lady Warriors of Newport Grammar weren’t as fortunate. Although they led late after trailing at the half, they fell prey to a fourth-quarter rally from the Lady Plainsmen in a 29-28 defeat.
Both NGS teams will be back in action tonight, in the second of a four night slate that they’ll endure this week. Newport Grammar hosts Catons Chapel tonight at 6 p.m.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 49, RUSH STRONG 15 (BOYS)
Monday night’s decision was in hand almost as soon as the ball was tipped, as the Newport Grammar Warriors made quick work of Rush Strong on the road.
NGS got off to a fast start, jumping out to a large lead in the first quarter en route to a 49-15 win over the Plainsmen.
The Warriors were led in scoring by Izaiah Hall, who had a game-high 28 points in the victory. Kyler Hayes also reached double figures with 10.
Newport Grammar opened the game with a 25-1 lead after the first period, and carried a 33-6 lead into the half. Hall had 20 of the Warriors’ points by the break, and had a short stint in the second half before being retired for the night.
NGS extended its lead to a 47-11 lead going into the fourth before closing out the 34-point road win on Monday night.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (49): Izaiah Hall 28, Kyler Hayes 10, Ethan Fine 5, Oren Hazelwood 4, Taylos Thomas 2.
RUSH STRONG (15): INDIVIDUAL RESULTS NOT SUBMITTED
RUSH STRONG 29, NEWPORT GRAMMAR 28 (GIRLS)
The new year got off to a heartbreaking start for the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors, as they dropped their first contest of the year to Rush Strong on the road on Monday.
Despite leading going into the fourth, NGS struggled to produce points in the final frame, proving costly in a 29-28 defeat at the hand of the Lady Plainsmen.
The Lady Warriors were led in scoring by Carsie Ellison with 11 points. Emersen Smith also hit double figures with 10.
Rush Strong held the early lead with an 11-6 advantage, but the Lady Warriors fought back to cut the deficit to one at the half. The Lady Plainsmen still held an 18-17 lead going into the break, but Newport Grammar would soon overtake them.
Led by a six-point frame from Smith, the Lady Warriors took a 25-21 into the fourth, but would not be able to hold their advantage.
The Lady Plainsmen rushed back, outscoring NGS 8-3 in the final frame to pick up the one-point victory.
RUSH STRONG (29): INDIVIDUAL RESULTS NOT SUBMITTED
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (28): Carsie Ellison 11, Emersen Smith 10, Maddie Kinkead 3, Ayla Cole 2, Leah Hammonds 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.