COSBY—Being recognized as one of the best the state has to offer is a rare and special accomplishment. Do it twice, and you become one of the elite.
On Tuesday, Cosby High Lady Eagles’ basketball junior Bralyn McGaha was recognized as one of the best in the state after being named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Girls’ Class A All-State basketball team for the 2019-20 season.
“It’s an honor to be named to the All-State team again this year,” McGaha said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches who pushed me harder everyday.”
The accolade marks the second year in a row that McGaha has landed on the association’s prestigious list, as she was tabbed by both the TSWA and TN Report for her sophomore season.
By doing so, she becomes the first Lady Eagle to receive All-State recognition in back-to-back seasons since Lexi Lowry secured a spot on the prestigious list in both 2012 and 2013.
McGaha averaged 14 points, six assists and five rebounds per game this season, but it’s the intangibles she brings to the floor each and every day that helped her secure another All-State plaudit.
“Bralyn is one of the most competitive players I’ve coached,” Lady Eagles coach Cody Lowe said. “She couldn’t have received this honor without having great teammates. I love coaching Bralyn. She makes it a pleasure to show up each day.”
While receiving such an honor, especially two seasons in a row, is a major accomplishment for her, she has larger goals set ahead for her final season on The Hill.
As a Lady Eagle, McGaha has been a part of three consecutive district titles, an unbeaten run in league play the last three seasons, and helped secure the program’s first region title in 15 years. None of that’s enough, though. And she intends to leave one last mark on the program before she hangs it up for the final time in high school.
“I’m so ready for this upcoming season,” McGaha said. “We have one last shot to achieve our biggest goal, and that’s reaching the state tournament.”
The Lady Eagles were just a win away from making that a reality during McGaha’s sophomore campaign. However, they came up just short against an Oneida program that made its second consecutive appearance in the Glass House in Murfreesboro, Tenn. this season.
With one last shot at making that dream a reality, McGaha will reunite with next season’s upcoming senior class, which has already broken so many barriers for the program in the last three years, for one final run at a state tournament appearance.
