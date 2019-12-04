NEWPORT—The Cocke County High Fighting Cocks proved they have plenty of fight within them on Tuesday night.
Taking on one of the favorites in the district this year in their league opener, Cocke County fought back from what was once a 31-point deficit to nearly knock off the South Doyle Cherokees. However, the Cherokees had just enough in them to hold off the late rally, topping CCHS 65-56 on Tuesday night.
“Our guys just settled down and realized they could handle the pressure South Doyle put on us,” CCHS coach Ray Evans said. “Most of these guys haven’t seen pressure like what they can put on you, and there’s no way for us to emulate it in practice.
“Most of these guys are young and haven’t experience this level of play. Once we made our mistakes in the first half we settled down and started to play like we know how.”
After giving up 46 points in the first half — 28 in the second quarter alone — Cocke County (2-5, 0-1 District 2-AAA) clamped down to hold South Doyle (4-1, 1-0 District 2-AAA) to just 19 in the second half, and no made shots from the field in through the entire fourth quarter.
“Once we began to slow it down, we got things to work in our favor,” Evans said. “The way we finished this game is something we have to build on. If we go out on Friday and flop then tonight was all for naught. We need to focus on the things that allowed us to be so successful in the second half, and apply it in practice so it comes out earlier in the games ahead.
“Right now these guys are still learning how to win. But when they figure it out they’re going to be tough to beat.”
Cocke County was led in scoring by Keaston Jackson’s 14-point effort. A relative newcomer to the program, the junior has helped give the team a spark on both ends of the floor and has Evans excited for what’s to come for the program as the year goes along.
“He’s a strong kid,” Evans said. “He’s good rebounder, makes shots around the basket doesn’t lose the ball much. He’s the type of kid we haven’t had in a while, just in the fact that he’s so physical, but can run, pass and play all over the floor.”
Jackson was joined by Baylor Baxter, who had 12 points, and Isaiah Elliott who had 11.
Tony Sapp led South Doyle in scoring with a game-high 18 points. He was joined in double figures by Quentin Carr, who had 17, and Ayden Rauton, who had 12. Carr and Rauton combined to knock down all six of the team’s made shots from 3-point range Tuesday night.
“South Doyle will be one of the top two teams in our district, in my opinion,” Evans said. “They had the senior leadership to come back and take control of the game, which is what they did late.”
South Doyle led 18-7 at the end of the first period, capping the frame with a 7-2 run. The Cherokees continued rolling by putting it on CCHS early in the second, building a once 31-point advantage midway through the frame. The Fighting Cocks were scoreless for the first two minutes of the frame, and went without a made shot from the field through the first four minutes of the second quarter.
Plagued by turnovers, the Fighting Cocks were able to settle down enough to work the deficit back down to 23 points before the halftime buzzer sounded. The Cherokees took a 46-23 lead into the half that was on the verge of being much larger had CCHS not regrouped.
“It was huge to get it down as far as we could before the half,” Evans said. “We started out awful, but got a couple of shots to go late in the half to keep it from getting really ugly like it could have.”
The Big Red weren’t ready to shy away to start the second half, either.
While it was only a marginal gain, Cocke County was able to cut further into the deficit in the third quarter. South Doyle still managed to hold a 59-40 lead at the end of the third, thanks in large part to the three made 3-point baskets from Carr in the period.
“We sat the guys down at halftime and just told them to ignore the scoreboard,” Evans said. “Coming out in the second half I just wanted to see us put together a better effort. We’re a young team that’s trying to get better, and we wanted to use the second half as a chance to do that.”
Still facing a 19-point deficit, the prospect of a comeback still look grim for CCHS, but it continued to chip away at the lead.
Cocke County made good, early use of the charity stripe by taking advantage of South Doyle’s foul trouble. The Fighting Cocks played with a greater intensity on the defensive end to force the Cherokees into turnovers that led to points on the other end.
Within the first minute of the fourth Cocke County had worked South Doyle’s lead down to 11. With 6:42 left the deficit was cut down to single digits for the first time since the first quarter, as the Cherokees couldn’t find a basket and struggled to maintain possession.
Rather than force anything, South Doyle went conservative once CCHS got within single digits by holding the ball to run some clock. Cocke County still managed to force a few more turnovers, though, and as a result worked the Cherokees’ lead all the way down to four with 1:50 left.
South Doyle didn’t post its first points of the fourth until it sunk a free-throw with 2:31 left. As CCHS trailed 60-56 with less than two minutes left, South Doyle got more opportunities to extend the lead. Despite missing on a pair of chances that would’ve left Cocke County with opportunities to cut the lead to single digits, the Sapp hauled in a pair of offensive boards on back-to-back trips to the line that helped the Cherokees salt away the game.
They connected on five more free-throws down the stretch, as Cocke County had nothing left in the tank, to finish off the nine point victory.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well tonight, I know,” Evans said. “But even so, if we get just a few more shots to fall in the second half I think we come back and win the game. I’m encouraged by the fight and resolve we showed in the second half, but we have to build off of this going forward.”
Cocke County will look for its first league win of the year on Friday when it travels to face the defending District 2-AAA champions in Sevier County. Tip-off of Friday’s game is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Sevier County High School.
