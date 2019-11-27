NEWPORT—Jody Swann admitted he prefers taking the outside shot if he’s open.
It’s hard to blame him.
With Cocke County battling foul trouble throughout the evening, the sophomore guard knew he needed to pick his teammates up. Swann did just that, rallying CCHS time and time again with 3-point shots even when the outcome looked bleak as he helped the Fighting Cocks rally past Cherokee 62-61 on Monday.
The only player to finish in double figures for CCHS (2-1), Swann gunned in 14 points with 12 of them coming in the second half on his four 3-pointers.
Swann’s third triple came just over three minutes into the fourth quarter, and he hit again from behind the arc with 1:55 remaining to cut Cherokee’s lead to 61-60. From there, Hayden Green and Isaiah Elliott each connected on 1-of-2 free throws to give Cocke County its first lead since the start of the second quarter.
Baylor Baxter stole the ball away from Cherokee (1-2) as the clock ticked down, and Elliott deflected the Chiefs’ final inbounds pass to complete the comeback.
Although his only two first-half points came on free throws, Swann struck quickly to begin the third quarter and pulled CCHS within 36-35 with his second triple of the period.
“Coach had a good yelling at us so I knew I had to step up and help the team out. I realized a lot of things, and that I have to come to play from the beginning,” Swann said.
One thing he realized Monday night was he needed to help fill the void after senior guard A.J. Mills fouled out as did Keaston Jackson and Cayden Fisher.
“I look up to (Mills). I just had to do me and take his spot,” Swann said.
Simply put, “doing me” in Swann’s case translates to, “Play defense and get buckets.”
That he did.
Josh Ellis, Hayden Green and Baxter all finished with 8 points for CCHS, which withstood a 22-point outing by Cherokee’s Breiydon Gilliam.
Ellis, who hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter to give the Fighting Cocks a 12-11 lead, buried a floater in the closing seconds of the third quarter to tie the game 39-39 going to the fourth. Green converted an and-one in the third quarter before knocking down a 10-foot jumper with 2:53 in the game to keep CCHS within 59-57.
Although his only field goal was a fast-break layup in the first quarter, Baxter connected on 6-of-8 free throws to keep CCHS alive.
“We work on shooting a lot in practice. When you play fast like this we’re going to shoot a lot of 3s. Sometimes we’re hitting them, and other times we’ve got to get to the rim,” CCHS coach Ray Evans said. “Attack the rack or shoot the 3, that’s like our motto. When we attack the paint like that, we’re going to go to the free throw line.”
For the game, Cocke County went 25-of-36 from the charity strike while the Chiefs shot 24-of-34.
With CCHS trailing 47-39, Corey Askew hit from deep for 3 of his 7 points. In addition, a Cherokee foul on the play allowed Tysen Simpson to sink two foul shots for a sudden three-point game.
Jackson did score 6 points before fouling out, including two of Cocke County’s 11 points at the foul line in the fourth quarter. Elliott, who put back a miss in the third quarter, added three free throws in the fourth to finish with 5. Fisher scored in the first quarter and Mills added two free throws in the third to round out Cocke County’s scoring.
Micah Jones temporarily stalled Cocke County’s comeback with a 3-pointer from the left wing, giving the Chiefs a 59-55 lead with 3:15 to play.
Perhaps the most concerning area for CCHS came in rebounding, as Cherokee converted multiple second chances including a putback by Gilliam midway through the fourth quarter. Urging his players to not wait for the rebounds to come to them, Evans looks no further than veteran Michigan State coach Tom Izzo’s “hit and get” philosophy going forward.
“It’s not necessarily a boxout, but it’s hit them outside the lane and then go get the ball. It’s a simple philosophy. I like it but we’re waiting on it too much. We have to do a better job going and getting them,” Evans said. “We’re going to take our lumps because we’re still young but from 1 through 10, I have no trouble putting anybody out there in any given situation.”
