Thursday night was for the road warriors, as six of the night’s eight matchups were won by the visiting team.
The only teams to successfully defend their home floor were the Bridgeport Lady Rockets and Edgemont Panthers.
The Lady Rockets bounced back from their first loss of the season earlier this week to the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts. They topped Cosby to remain alone at the top of the girls’ standings, although now they are just one game ahead of both Parrottsville and Grassy Fork, and have a matchup against the Lady Ravens still on the schedule before the end of the year.
Edgemont’s victory keeps it within a game of Cosby for third place in the season standings with just three games remaining in the year. While the Panthers will need help to reel the Eagles in, they do own the tiebreaker for the spot should it come to that by season’s end.
Cosby made their pursuit more difficult with a clutch win on the road over Bridgeport. The Eagles will have their hands full down the stretch, though, as they’ll take on the league’s top two teams in Grassy Fork and Parrottsville over their next two outings.
BRIDGEPORT 46, COSBY 21 (GIRLS)
The Bridgeport Lady Rockets bounced back from their first loss of the season earlier in the week with a 46-21 win over the Cosby Lady Eagles on Thursday evening.
The Lady Rockets were co-led in scoring by game-high totals from Calie Presnell and Madylyn Bible, who each put up 11 points apiece. Halle Kitchen added 10 more in favor of Bridgeport. Cosby was led by a seven point outing from Ella Hicks.
Bridgeport opened the night with a 13-4 lead after the first period, and extended its lead to a 27-10 lead at the half. The Lady Rockets’ lead would continue to grow in the second half, as they took a 40-14 lead into the fourth before closing out the 25-point victory.
BRIDGEPORT (46): Calie Presnell 11, Madylyn Bible 11, Halle Kitchen 10, Alexis Evans 5, Kionna Williams 4, Hannah Linderman 4, Ava Wheeler 1.
COSBY (21): Ella Hicks 7, Kylee Cornwell 6, Shylee Weeks 3, Kadie Hurley 2, Brooke Freeman 2, Ariel Ottinger 1.
COSBY 50, BRIDGEPORT 44 (BOYS)
Taking the early lead, the Cosby Eagles staved off a comeback from the Bridgeport Rockets for a crucial road win on Thursday night.
The Eagles knocked off Bridgeport 50-44, keeping them squarely in the hunt for third place in the season standings.
Tristian Ellison led the Eagles with 13 points, while Greycin Cobble added 12 more in favor of Cosby. Bridgeport’s Raeshon Palmer had a game-high 21 points, and Karson Manning notched double figures with 10.
Cosby opened the game with a 17-7 lead at the end of the first, but saw its lead cut to three at a 23-20 advantage going into the half. The Eagles stepped their lead back out to eight at the end of the third, taking a 36-28 lead into the fourth.
The Rockets tried to come from behind late, but didn’t have enough to pull out the win. Cosby held on over the final six minutes to pick up the six-point victory.
Both teams will switch roles on Monday. Bridgeport will be on the road at Centerview, and Cosby will be at home to host Grassy Fork. Both games are set for a 6 p.m. start.
COSBY (50): Tristian Ellison 13, Greycin Cobble 12, Jaxon Cameron 6, Oaklon Cameron 6, Mack Holt 6, Austin Sprouse 5, Aiden Whaley 2.
BRIDGEPORT (44): Raeshon Palmer 21, Karson Manning 10, Keagan Hall 5, Jake Ellison 3, Zander Ball 3, Hayden Smith 2.
CENTERVIEW 31, EDGEMONT 28 (GIRLS)
Despite taking an early lead, the Centerview Lady Falcons had to fend off a feverish second-half rally from the Edgemont Lady Panthers to pick up a 31-28 win on the road on Thursday.
Mason McMahan led all scorers with 14 points in favor of the Lady Falcons. Teammate Abby Zajac joined her in double figures with 13. Edgemont was led in scoring by Kenzie Stuart’s 11 points.
Centerview led 11-5 at the end of the first, and took an 18-7 lead into the half. McMahan and Zajac had all but three of the Lady Falcons’ first-half points.
Edgemont began to rally in the second half, though, cutting Centerview’s lead down to just five going into the final period. The Lady Falcons only mustered a single basket in the third, as they clung to a 20-15 lead going to the fourth.
The Lady Panthers came close to pulling out the come from behind win, but would fall just short. Centerview was able to do just enough to hang on for a 3-point win down the stretch.
CENTERVIEW (31): Mason McMahan 14, Abby Zajac 13, Cadence Phillips 2, Kiley Meeks 2.
EDGEMONT (28): Kenzie Stuart 11, Cianna Davis 6, Logan Edmonds 5, Kera Clevenger 4, Kenley Jones 2.
EDGEMONT 35, CENTERVIEW 24 (BOYS)
A third-quarter scoring outburst made all the difference in the Edgemont Panthers’ 35-24 win over the Centerview Falcons on Thursday.
The Panthers churned out 16 points in the frame to pull away for the victory in the second half. Jerome Cofield led Edgemont in scoring with 11 points. Centerview was led by Kyler Bowing’s game-high 13 points.
Edgemont held an early 8-6 advantage after the first period, but both teams found themselves knotted up at 12-all going into the half.
With a big quarter out of Cofield, who had just one point in the first half, the Panthers jumped out to a 28-19 lead at the end of third, and were able to manage the advantage throughout the fourth to pick up the 11-point victory.
Both teams will swap roles on Monday, as Edgemont hits the road for Smoky Mountain, and Centerview returns home to host Bridgeport. Both games are slated for 6 p.m. starts.
EDGEMONT (35): Jerome Cofield 11, Ethan Watson 9, Jack Hicks 6, Luke Jones 5, Kalen Hawkins 4.
CENTERVIEW (24): Kyler Bowing 13, Ethan Hurley 5, Brady Calfee 2, Albert Liner 2, Brennan Haithcock 2.
NORTHWEST 36, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 15 (GIRLS)
Despite a slow start, the Northwest Lady Patriots came away with a 36-15 road win over Smoky Mountain on Thursday.
Brook Williams led all scorers with 11 points for the Lady Patriots. Smoky Mountain was led in scoring by Alyssa Susalla’s seven points.
Smoky Mountain held the opening lead in what was a low-scoring affair with a 3-1 advantage after the first quarter, but Northwest rallied to take a 12-10 lead at the half.
Although Williams was also slow to start Thursday night’s outing, she played a key role in the team securing the victory with 10 second-half points to allow the Lady Patriots pull away for the win.
Northwest held Smoky Mountain to just five points in the second half, and took a 24-11 lead into the fourth before closing out the 21-point victory.
NORTHWEST (36): Brook Williams 11, Jada Lorenzo 7, Jordan Smith 6, Brionna Moll 4, Faith Robinson 4, Erica Carter 2, Alicia Morales 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (15): Alyssa Susalla 7, Alexis Kincheloe 4, Kylie Forrester 2, Jacie Ball 2.
NORTHWEST 47, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 12 (BOYS)
The Northwest Patriots picked up their high-scoring ways again with a 47-12 victory over Smoky Mountain on Thursday.
The Patriots were led in scoring by Rolando Campos-Rodriguez’s game-high 17 points. Benito Torres and Lucas Donnelly also each posted double figures in the win. Torres had 11 and Donnelly had 10.
Northwest opened the game strong with an 18-2 lead after the first period, and turned in a 28-4 lead going into the half. The Patriots’ lead continued to grow in the second half, as they took a 37-9 lead into the fourth before closing out the 35-point win on the road.
The Patriots will remain on the road on Monday with a trip to Del Rio, while Smoky Mountain continues its home stand by hosting Edgemont. Both games are set for a 6 p.m. tip.
NORTHWEST (47): Rolando Campos-Rodriguez 17, Benito Torres 11, Lucas Donnelly 10, Cornelio Campos-Nuci 7, Peter Corby 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (12): Hunter Hurst 6, Stevie Gallagher 3, Noah Caballero 2, Bryer Henderson 1.
PARROTTSVILLE 45, DEL RIO 17 (GIRLS)
Building a large, early lead, the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts rolled to victory with a 45-17 win over the Del Rio Lady Trojans on Thursday.
Parrottsville was led by Kirsten Moore’s game-high 16-point scoring total, as 10 different Lady Parrotts posted scoring figures.
Taking a 17-6 lead to start the night, Parrottsville held a 29-8 lead at the half. Moore had 12 of her game-high total by the end of the first quarter, helping lead the early charge for the Lady Parrotts.
The Lady Trojans were able to cut into the deficit to start the second half, trailing 35-18 going into the fourth, but the Lady Parrotts staved off their run in order to close out the 28-point road win.
PARROTTSVILLE (45): Kirsten Moore 16, Adisen McNealy 8, Destiny Reece 4, Blake Clevenger 4, Mekiah Reed 3, Kate Kickliter 2, Brooke Clevenger 2, Javin Campbell 2, Abby Niethammer 2, Cee Gee McNealy 2.
DEL RIO (17): Ariel Woody 4, Hannah Strange 4, Jessi Swanger 4, Sierra Fisher 2, Harlie Tocholke 2, Alayna Jarnigan 1.
PARROTTSVILLE 49, DEL RIO 18 (BOYS)
Spreading the wealth, the Parrottsville Parrotts put out a balanced scoring effort to top the Del Rio Trojans on the road on Thursday.
Co-led in scoring by Logan Hommel and Leland Sartain, who had eight points apiece, the Parrotts saw 10 different players put up scoring figures in the victory. Del Rio was led in scoring by Logan Bowlin, who also had eight.
Parrottsville held a 13-4 lead at the end of the first, and took a 25-6 lead into the half. Hommel, who connected on the Parrotts’ only two makes from long range for the night, had all eight of his points by the break.
The Parrotts’ lead continued to grow in the second half, as they led 35-8 going into the fourth before closing out the 31-point win on the road.
With an open date on Monday, Parrottsville won’t return to action until after the new year. Del Rio, on the other hand, will remain at home on Monday by hosting Northwest for a 6 p.m. tip-off.
PARROTTSVILLE (49): Logan Hommel 8, Leland Sartain 8, Dylan Webb 7, Alex Fine 7, Ben Watts 6, Dolan Turner 4, Payton Worex 4, Daniel Price 2, Braxton Stump 2, Devin Caldwell 1.
DEL RIO (18): Logan Bowlin 8, Elijah Hembree 4, Eli Roberts 4, Kenneth Diaz 2.
